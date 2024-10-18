Tank fire in Rafah: The operation that killed Hamas terror chief Yahya Sinwar - watch

In recent weeks, IDF soldiers from the Gaza Division and the Shin Bet (ISA) operated in the southern Rafah region of the Gaza Strip, the military said on Friday. These operations led to the elimination of Hamas terror chief Yahya Sinwar.

"The persistence, patience, analysis of the terrain, vigilance, and drive to engage—where you initiated contact, opened fire and neutralized them—is very significant," Southern Command chief, Major General Yaron Finkleman, told soldiers.

"It's the determination, the systematic searches, not giving up, getting them one by one. In the end, at the moment of your operational awareness, you engage, neutralize them, and close the loop quickly. That's commendable, and that's how it should be done. We’ve done it here in Rafah, in Tel Sultan, and we will continue to do so wherever necessary. And for that, you have my deep appreciation."

The military has been carrying out raids and operations in the area, including confrontations with terrorists in close-quarters combat, with air force aircraft providing aerial support.

On Wednesday, a combat team from the Bislamach Brigade operating in the Tel Sultan neighborhood spotted several suspicious individuals in the area, the IDF reported.

The troops began scanning the area, during which they encountered terrorists who opened fire and threw grenades at them. The soldiers returned fire, hitting the terrorists, who then attempted to flee, splitting into two nearby buildings.

The IDF's 828th Brigade operates in the Rafah area, Gaza Strip. (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The soldiers continued their operation, combing the area to close in on the terrorists. They attacked the buildings with tank fire, eliminating the terrorists inside.

During the searches conducted by soldiers the following morning, the body of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was discovered.

A long time coming

This operation followed several months of fighting, during which the IDF, in cooperation with the Shin Bet and led by the 162nd Division, battled against the Rafah Brigade and the Tel Sultan Battalion, killing hundreds of terrorists. These operations cornered Sinwar, prevented his escape, and paved the way for his elimination.

"We’ve been fighting in Tel Sultan, in Rafah, for about two weeks, conducting searches and eliminating the enemy," Lieutenant Colonel R., a battalion commander, said and was quoted by the IDF.

"We moved into the identified locations, and afterward, in coordination with the 198th Armored Battalion, we closed in on the buildings and destroyed them with the terrorists inside."

"During the searches after eliminating the terrorists, we identified one of them as the notorious terrorist Yahya Sinwar. This is a full-circle moment for me as a commander and my unit, which first mobilized on October 7. We were deployed to the Gaza border, fought in Kissufim and Kerem Shalom, and lost seven soldiers during those battles. I was personally injured in those same battles," he continued. "And today, a year later, we’ve closed the circle by eliminating Yahya Sinwar, the mastermind terrorist, right here in Tel Sultan."

Second Lieutenant A., a platoon commander in the brigade, recounted, "I was stationed in a room with my team, providing cover from a distance. One of my soldiers noticed something but wasn’t sure what it was. I went to check it out with my rifle to get a better look. Realizing I had no cover, I moved to a staircase behind me. On the stairs, I noticed blood on the floor. I went outside, shouting 'Grenade,' directing my platoon, securing the window, and giving clear commands. We advanced in short bursts and closed the loop with the tanks, eliminating the terrorists."