'Hamas is alive and will remain alive,' Iran's supreme leader tweets in Hebrew

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, wrote, "Hamas is alive and will remain alive" in Hebrew in a post to X/Twitter on Saturday evening.

This tweet follows the assassination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who was killed by the IDF in Tel Sultan in Rafah on Wednesday in an unplanned operation.

חמאס חי ויישאר חי. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) October 19, 2024

IDF troops suspected there were Hamas terrorists in the building area, which they eventually fired on. Afterward, they found Sinwar’s body inside.

One of the terrorists targeted in the IDF strike in Gaza was Hamas's Khan Yunis division commander, who has been in close proximity to Sinwar since the start of the war.

Khamenei's past tweets in Hebrew

This is not the first time that Khamenei tweeted in Hebrew. Khamenei published a tweet in Hebrew in June 2024, where he was mocked by Israelis for his poor grammar.

Additionally, to mark one year to the October 7 Massacres in Israel, Iran's supreme leader wrote in Hebrew, "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood set the Zionist regime 70 years back."

Maariv contributed to this report.