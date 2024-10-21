Blinken extends Middle East trip to push for Gaza ceasefire and hostage release

State Secretary Antony Blinken will remain in the Middle East through Friday to "discuss the importance of bringing the war in Gaza to an end," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement on Monday.

Blinken will travel to Israel and other countries in the region though his official schedule has not yet been released.

Blinken will also discuss "securing the release of all hostages and alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people," according to Miller.

"He will continue discussions on post-conflict period planning and emphasize the need to chart a new path forward that enables Palestinians to rebuild their lives and realize their aspirations free from Hamas’s tyranny," Miller said.

Need to reach a diplomatic solution

Blinken will underscore that additional food, medicine and other humanitarian aid must be delivered to civilians in Gaza, the statement said.

Blinken will also discuss the need to reach a diplomatic resolution to the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah that "fully implements UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and allows civilians on both sides of the Blue Line to return to their homes," Miller said.

Miller said the Secretary will reaffirm the US commitment to work with partners across the region to "de-escalate tensions and provide lasting stability."