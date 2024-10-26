‘No enemy is beyond reach’: Air force chief commends pilots after Iran strikes

Israel Air Force Commander Maj.-Gen. Tomer Bar congratulated and thanked the air force pilots after they successfully struck military targets in the Islamic Republic of Iran overnight.

The exchange, captured in an audio recording between Bar and IAF pilot Lt. Col. S, was published by the IDF on Saturday evening.

“The historic operation you carried out last night with careful planning, courage, and precision proves that no enemy is beyond reach,” Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar said. “You are our pride. The entire State of Israel stands behind you. Return home safely; we are waiting for you.”

Lt. Col. S responded, expressing the pilots’s gratitude for the air force chief’s words and the support they felt.

"We felt the State of Israel behind us"

“Thank you, commander, we appreciate it greatly. We felt the Israel Air Force, the IDF, and the State of Israel behind us the entire way,” Lt. Col. S said. “It is a great honor to take part in any role necessary, wherever and whenever needed.” IAF forces preparing for Israel's retaliation attack against Iran, 25-Oct-2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

“Safe travels. We’ll meet again in the upcoming missions,” Bar concluded in the recording.