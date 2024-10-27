Operative from terror-designated Samidoun banned from entering Netherlands

Mohammed Khatib, a Brussels-based Palestinian activist and European coordinator of the terror-designated Samidoun, who was due to give a speech at the Radboud University in Nijmegen in the Netherlands this week, has been banned from entering the country by Dutch authorities. In a joint statement issued by Justice and Security Minister David van Weel and Asylum Minister Marjolein Faber, Khatib’s presence in the Netherlands was declared “highly undesirable,” with the two officials adding that Khatib “legitimizes, condones and glorifies violence… including violence by organizations on the European Union’s terrorist list… [and] also actively expresses his support for terrorist organizations,” warning from the radicalizing effects of his rhetoric. This ban comes only a couple of weeks after both the US and Canada designated his organization Samidoun as a terror group, and follows a motion passed by the Dutch parliament to ban the group as well, which must pass in the government in order to come into effect.

In their designation, the US and Canada described Samidoun as fundraising on behalf of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), a designated terrorist organization that took part in the murders and taking of hostages during the October 7 massacre, and stood behind the assassination of Rina Shnerb in 2019 and Israeli minister Rehavam Ze’evi in 2001, among others.Khatib is the European coordinator of Samidoun, a group designated by the US, Canada, and Israel as a sham charity group that raised funds for the PFLP and was banned in Germany over its support for violence and jeopardizing of public safety. He was also mentioned as a member of the PFLP himself in several Palestinian and Arabic-speaking outlets.This is not the first time Khatib has been denied entry into a country. In 2017, he was reportedly denied a visa to the US for similar reasons. In this context, it was reported this past year that Khatib was at risk of having his asylum status in Belgium revoked over his activities.

Exposing violent rhetoric