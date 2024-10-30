Lebanon ceasefire draft revealed: IDF withdrawal within a week, US supervision - report

The draft of the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon was revealed on Wednesday evening by Israeli state broadcaster KAN.

The document, allegedly drafted by Amos Hochstein, has reportedly been presented to Israel's political establishment.

The main points attributed to this draft outline that, from the moment of signing, UN Resolution 1701 will be recognized and brought into full effect, specifically that Hezbollah and other armed groups in the area will not take action against Israel, according to KAN.

The report stated that the Lebanese Armed Forces would be the only armed body in southern Lebanon other than UNIFIL.

Additionally, Israel would not carry out offensive operations in Lebanon, including those against military and government targets. UNIFIL vehicles drive in the southern Lebanese town of Qlayaa, near the border with Israel, last Saturday. (credit: Karamallah Daher/Reuters)

The Lebanese government will supervise any weapons sales to Lebanon or weapons production, the draft added.

Additionally, according to the draft, Israel would have to withdraw from southern Lebanon within one week.

It would reportedly be replaced by the Lebanese Armed Forces, which would be supervised by the US and other international bodies.