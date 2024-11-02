Two Hezbollah commanders in coastal sector eliminated by IDF

The IDF eliminated two Hezbollah coastal commanders on Friday who were responsible for firing over 400 projectiles into Israeli territory throughout the last month.

The IDF made the announcement of two terrorists' deaths on Saturday morning, Mousa Izz al-Din and Hassan Majid Daib. Al-Din was the commander of Hezbollah’s forces in the coastal sector, and Daib was the terrorist organization's artillery commander in the same sector. The latter was responsible for Thursday's projectile fire towards Haifa Bay.

Friday also saw the IAF striking up to more than 120 terror targets against Hamas in the Gaza Strip and Hezbollah in Lebanon, with targets struck in the latter location including further infrastructure used by them, facilities that stored weapons, and anti-tank missile launching sites.

Meanwhile, on the ground in southern Lebanon, the IDF stated that soldiers have been continuing to conduct limited and targeted raids against Hezbollah targets while locating weapons belonging to the terrorist organization.

What of operations in Gaza?

In the Gaza Strip, IDF soldiers have also been continuing operations in Jabaliya and Rafah, with the former city seeing dozens of Hamas terrorists eliminated in IDF operations both from the ground and airborne. IDF continues its operations against Hamas in the Gaza Strip on November 1, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF reported that operations in the southern city included the continuation of eliminating Hamas terrorists and dismantling their infrastructure.