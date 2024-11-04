Iranian militias in Iraq could take center stage against Israel - analysis

Iranian-backed militias in Iraq may be at the center of Iran’s plots against Israel. The militias have threatened Israel for years and, over the last year, have increasingly used drones to do so. Now, as Iran plots larger attacks, the Iraqi militias, who are eager to get more involved in the war, could be operationalized for other, more dangerous missions. Axios reported on Thursday that “Israeli intelligence suggests Iran is preparing to attack Israel from Iraqi territory in the coming days, possibly before the US presidential election.” The militias currently operate under what they call the “Islamic Resistance in Iraq,” an umbrella group of several pro-Iran militias that have threatened Israel for years. For instance, the leader of Asaib Ahl al-Haq, Qais Khazali, visited Lebanon several years ago, threatened Israel from the border, and wanted to join any future Hezbollah war on Israel.

Terror groups working in conjunction

Other groups, such as Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq, are closely aligned with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and have carried out attacks on US troops in Iraq and Jordan. These militias have reportedly received Iranian ballistic missiles as far back as 2018. At the time, they were gearing up for attacks on Israel after the power vacuum left by the defeat of ISIS in Mosul in 2017.