‘Gallant is gone, Hamas is still here:’ Arabic media celebrates Gallant’s firing and protests

The dismissal of Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant by Prime Minister Netanyahu and the ensuing protests across the country made many headlines in the Arab world.

Many Arabic writers, bloggers, and social media users commented in joy over both the discharge, which they contrasted to Hamas’s remaining in power, and the demonstrations, which were read as a sign of weakness within Israeli society.

Regarding Gallant’s firing, Hamas leader Sami Abu Zuhri expressed his joy in an interview with Hamas’s outlet Shehab, where the latter commented: “Netanyahu dismissed his military minister Gallant today, which used to boast that he would eliminate Hamas. Today, we tell them: Gallant left, and Hamas remains, and it will remain inshallah.”

Popular Algerian anchor Hafid Derradji tweeted on his X account similarly: “Israeli Defense Minister Galant, who promised to eliminate Hamas and Gaza, left due to his dismissal, but Gaza and Hamas remain.” Likewise, a writer named Ben Saeed wrote: “Galant who said he would ‘dismantle Hamas’ has been dismantled himself, while Hamas still remains and is only growing.”

Popular pro-Hezbollah blogger Hammam Shaalan uploaded a video of a speech by former Hezbollah leader Nasrallah in which the latter claims that “just you wait… all of them (the Israeli leadership) have hidden their daggers and are only waiting to use them (against one another).” Israelis block the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv as they protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to fire Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, November 5, 2024. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

The blogger added: “Galant, the Chief of Staff and the head of the Shin Bet are trying to charge Netanyahu with treason through leaks, which prompted him to take action against them. May Allah have mercy on the Master of Martyrs (Nasrallah) who described this situation accurately.”

Conspiracy theories also sprouted around the dismissal. One Qatari user guessed that the dismissal of Gallant had to do with the document leak affair, tweeting: “The Israeli Broadcasting Authority announced two days ago a leaking affair in which a high-ranking military person was arrested!!!??? Today, the ‘stinking Netanyahu’ fires Galant. Is this a coincidence? I expect Galant is the one meant by the leaks case...”

One pro-Israel writer named Sufian appeared to have approved of the dismissal, uploading a picture of a crying Barack Obama, adding: “Imagine now that Obama is busy with the elections and trying to play with the ballot boxes, and he was confident that all of Netanyahu’s plans would come to him through Ehud Barak, Gallant’s friend. Suddenly, Abu Yair, like a wolf, dismantles his plan from a distance and dismisses Gallant, who obstructed a devastating strike on Iran. No more leaks, you shameful leftist companion of Islamization.”

Another user from Iraq brought up a conspiracy theory that deems that Gallant was assassinated a while ago, alleging that Gallant’s speech Tuesday night was delivered by someone impersonating him with a mask, implying that the dismissal is, in fact, a way to hide his assassination.

Joy over dismissal – and protests

The protests following Gallant’s were also extensively covered with some spectators not fully grasping what they saw. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

An account named “Jihad of Abu Obeida” published pictures from protests in Tel Aviv, adding, “Oh Allah, scatter them! We are pleased to inform you that there are violent clashes in Haifa between the police and protesters against the dismissal of Galant.”

The same account later published a video of border police personnel walking towards the protests on the Ayalon highway, claiming in a viral post that reached over 1 million views: “Allahu Akbar, and to Allah be praise! Now the situation in Israel is exploding, with news of a military coup against Netanyahu after the dismissal of Galant.”

Another pro-Hamas user uploaded the same video, adding: “The Zionist army was very bored, so they went out to the street after the dismissal of Gallant. Oh Allah, make their destruction from their own plans. O Allah, make them destroy their homes, their synagogues, and their army with their own hands. O Allah, separate them and do not unite them on the same word.”

A pro-Houthi account lauded the fact that “Hundreds of settlers (are) protesting Galant's dismissal head from Begin Gate to Ayalon Road in attempt to block traffic,” while another pro-Houthi user tweeted: “Tensions rise in Israel after the dismissal of Crime Minister Galant Mass demonstrations in Tel Aviv and civil disobedience. They are living the greatest torment. It is the power of Allah, who is able to take revenge on the criminals,” sealing his post with “Allah curse the Jews.”

Finally, viral Palestinian blogger Tamer tweeted: “Netanyahu succeeded in creating the confusion he was looking for in order to distract the media, the public and politicians from the leaks scandal. Protesters began taking to the streets to protest Gallant's dismissal. Ten years in which Netanyahu succeeds in political maneuvering and escapes trial, and from that dismissal Gaza will pay the price because of the appointment of a marginalized person, without personality or opinion.”