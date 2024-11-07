Iran deepens Central Asia ties amid shift away from western economies - analysis

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi spoke with his Turkmen counterpart Rashid Meredov, according to Iranian state media. The discussions with Turkmenistan are part of Iran's wider outreach to Central Asia. Iran wants to improve trade ties and create a north-south economic corridor.

"Iran's Minister of Agriculture Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh has highlighted the Islamic Republic's capabilities in providing Uzbekistan with engineering services, training, and research in the fields of livestock breeding and drip irrigation," Iran's IRNA also reported. The two reports illustrate how Iran is focused on policies in the East, including ties with China, Pakistan, and Central Asia. Araghchi also recently visited Pakistan to improve ties.

The talks with Central Asian states come after a recent BRICS meeting that Iran attended. Iran is focused on these partnerships as it seeks distance from the West and Western economies. In talks with the Turkmen, the Iranian foreign minister "called for expanding bilateral relations in various political, economic, scientific, and cultural fields," Iranian media said.

The talks took place on Wednesday. "Both sides expressed their countries' determinations to expand relations in political, economic, scientific, and cultural fields." The reports added that "Araghchi described the relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Turkmenistan as growing and progressing positively." Turkmenistan has been pleased with the high level of meetings with the Iranians in recent years. Iranian foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi attends a vote of confidence in the cabinet of President Masoud Pezeshkian at the parliament in Tehran, Iran, August 17, 2024. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA)

Meanwhile, in Uzbekistan, the Iranians are also doing outreach. The Iranian Agriculture Minister hosted the Ambassador of Uzbekistan in Tehran, Nasriev Fariddin Badriddinovich, on Thursday. "Nouri Ghezeljeh stated that given the shared cultural, religious, and historical interests between the two countries, the development of economic relations and the increase of trade exchanges are of special importance," the report at IRNA said. Iran hopes that its technology can help Uzbekistan.

Security ties with Pakistan

Iran spoke about the "construction of low-cost greenhouses, the establishment of storage and cold storage warehouse for agricultural products, processing and complementary industries, as well as technology for disinfecting agricultural products are among the services that the Islamic Republic can offer." Iran wants to rapidly increase trade with countries in Central Asia. Iran also wants to develop more air and railway links to these countries. This has an important impact on Iran's strategy in the region.

Iran is also doing outreach to Pakistan. "Iran's Deputy Defense Minister Brigadier General Hojjatollah Qureishi said Iran has excellent coordination with Pakistan in confronting terrorists, and the two countries are fighting terrorist threats with utmost coordination," Iran's Mehr News said.

Brigadier General Qureishi said, "We have good relations with Pakistan at various levels and have always had closer cooperation with Pakistani officials in the fields of defense and security. The purpose of this visit (to Islamabad) is to develop and strengthen relations between the two countries in these areas."