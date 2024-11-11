Turkey’s Erdogan calls on Muslim world to boycott, end trade with Israel

Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan called for a complete embargo on Israel and an end to trade at the Arab League Extraordinary Joint Summit Meeting in Saudi Arabia on Monday.

“As Islamic countries, we must pioneer the steps that can be taken against Israel,” he said, also calling for the Muslim world to stand united against Israel on Monday.

"It is extremely important to impose an arms embargo on Israel, end trade with Israel, and isolate Israel internationally unless its aggression ends," he said.

He continued to call the idea of reaching a two-state solution ‘impossible,’ saying part of the solution involved “[encouraging] more countries to recognize Palestine.”

Erdogan reiterated his belief that the Islamic world should “show the whole world that they have one voice.”

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan: Netanyahu hükümetine Filistin topraklarını işgalinin maliyeti olduğunu hissettirecek somut ve gerçekçi tüm önerileri hayata geçirmeye hazırız. pic.twitter.com/ca5OokixzY — TRT Haber Canlı (@trthabercanli) November 11, 2024

According to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the 2023 summit saw participating countries resolve to take "immediate international action" against Israel, as well as an initial ban on weapons and ammunition exports.

Previous statements against Israel

In the year since Erdogan repeatedly called on the Islamic and Western world to boycott Israel and implied that he would order an invasion.

“Just like we entered Karabakh, just like we entered Libya, we might do similar to them,” he told a meeting of his ruling AK Party in his hometown of Rize.