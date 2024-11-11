Saudi crown prince condemns Israel's attacks on Palestinians as 'genocide'

Saudi Arabia's crown prince and de facto ruler condemned what he called the "genocide" committed by Israel against Palestinians during a speech at a summit of leaders of Muslim and Arab countries in Riyadh on Monday.

"The Kingdom renews its condemnation and categorical rejection of the genocide committed by Israel against the brotherly Palestinian people," Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said at an Arab Islamic summit, echoing comments by Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud late last month.

He urged the international community to stop Israel from attacking Iran and to respect Iran's sovereignty.

The crown prince said in September the kingdom would not recognize Israel unless a Palestinian state were created.

US President Joe Biden's administration had sought to broker a normalization accord between Saudi Arabia and Israel that would have included US security guarantees for the kingdom, among other bilateral deals between Washington and Riyadh.

Normalization efforts

Those normalization efforts were put on ice after the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel by Hamas militants from Gaza and Israel's subsequent retaliation.

Israel's military assault on Gaza in the last 13 months has killed tens of thousands, displaced nearly its entire population, caused a hunger crisis and led to allegations of genocide at the World Court, which Israel denies.