Meet Donald Trump's new Middle East team, with new faces and old

Incoming US President Donald Trump is hitting the ground running in terms of appointments for key positions. This was in contrast to when he won in 2016 when it took time to fill some of these same positions. There is a sense that this time, things are different, and Trump’s team was ready for the post-election months. This will help shape a Trump doctrine for the region and the world in the coming months.

Trump’s first announcements for key positions, such as a new ambassador to the UN and Israel, as well as incoming National Security Advisor and Special Envoy to the Middle East, are all positive developments in terms of shaping a team that will be supportive of Israel and also strong in the face of adversaries such as Iran.

In addition, the incoming team understands the current struggles that are reshaping the world order, of which the Middle East continues to be a center. That means the way Russia, China, and Iran work against the West. The October 7 attack by Hamas was part of this attempt to change the world order. Iran is backed by Iran and Russia; it is hosted by Qatar and also backed by Turkey, two US allies. The decision by US allies to hedge their bets on Hamas is concerning, and the incoming administration will need to face this issue.

The decision to name key members of the incoming cabinet and also other positions that are important globally and regionally will settle some concerns and also lead to a sense that the transition from the Biden administration to the Trump administration may occur smoothly. Although the incoming administration differs on key policy decisions from the previous one, there will be some consistency.

What does this mean for the Middle East? On November 12 Trump named Steven Witkoff to be Special Envoy to the Middle East. “President-elect Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he will name real estate investor and philanthropist Steven Witkoff to be a special envoy to the Middle East,” Politico reported. Trump said that Witkoff would be a voice for peace in the region. Incoming US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee speaks during a press conference at the Waldorf Astoria hotel, in Jerusalem, August 19, 2015 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

On November 12, Trump also named former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee as the next US Ambassador to Israel. “Mike has been a great public servant, governor, and leader in faith for many years. He loves Israel and the people of Israel, and likewise, the people of Israel love him,’ Trump said. Trump also said that the new ambassador would work toward peace.

Trump also nominated Pete Hegseth to be the next Secretary of Defense. “Pete has spent his entire life as a Warrior for the Troops and for the Country. Pete is tough, smart, and a true believer in America First. With Pete at the helm, America's enemies are on notice - Our Military will be Great Again, and America will Never Back Down,” Trump wrote in a statement. Hegseth, an author and host on Fox News, served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Same day appointments

On the same day, Trump announced that he would appoint John Ratcliffe, the former Director of National Intelligence, as the incoming Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

Another key appointment is Mike Waltz as National Security Advisor. “Mike is the first Green Beret to have been elected to Congress and previously served in the White House and Pentagon. Mike served in the Army Special Forces for 27 years, where he was deployed multiple times in combat,” Trump posted in a statement.

On November 11, Trump also nominated Elise Stefanik as the next US Ambassador to the UN. "Elise is a senior Member of the House Armed Services Committee and the House Intelligence Committee and led the charge against antisemitism on college campuses," Trump added in a statement.

The appointments so far indicate a strong team that will be tough on Iran and also strong on dealing with other US adversaries. Many of these appointments are also seen as very pro-Israel and deeply supportive of Israel’s struggles against Hamas, Hezbollah, and other enemies.

For instance, Sefanik posted on X on November 12 that it was 402 days of captivity for hostages in Gaza. “It has been 402 days since Hamas terrorists abducted innocent civilians during the barbaric October 7th attack in Israel. There are over 100 still being held hostage in Gaza, including SEVEN Americans. We MUST bring them home now.” Her reminder that there are seven Americans held in Gaza is in contrast to the current administration, which seems to rarely mention the hostages or the Americans held in Gaza.

Huckabee wrote on X that “it’s been an incredible day” after he was asked to serve as ambassador. He said he had been visiting Israel “since 1973 when I was a teenager. It will be a privilege to serve my country and my President in this role.” Meanwhile, the Hudson Institute posted a congratulatory note for Waltz. “Congratulations to Representative Michael Waltz for being named President-elect Trump's national security advisor! In Congress, Rep. Waltz has tirelessly worked to counter China, Russia, and Iran's espionage efforts and bolster America's arsenal of democracy.” Waltz is also a member of the Kurdish Caucus in Congress, meaning he is keyed into important issues relating to Kurds in the Middle East.

The issue of the Kurds is important. Israel’s new Foreign Minister, Gideon Sa’ar, mentioned the Kurds in his statement upon taking on his new role. The Kurdistan Region of Iraq, an autonomous region, wants to see US support in the coming years. The region faces threats from Iran and also wants to see its financial security and other issues shored up.

In addition, the US has forces in Syria working with the Syrian Democratic Forces to fight ISIS. This campaign is ongoing, and the SDF is a key partner force. The SDF is a force that includes many Kurds, and the region it oversees is where the Kurdish minority in Syria lives. Kurds were key partners in the war on ISIS. Having members of the incoming administration who understand the importance of partnering with Kurds is important. The Kurdistan region of Iraq, for instance, acts as a strategic region that sits at a crossroads between Iran and Turkey.

The incoming Trump team will be in contrast to some of those currently serving and those who served previously in key roles in the region. For instance, the current Biden team includes Amos Hochstein, who pushed the maritime deal between Israel and Lebanon in 2022. This deal didn’t bring stability but rather led Hezbollah to think Israel was weak and that the US would pressure Israel to appease Hezbollah.

It will be important to focus on what happens to other key members of the Biden team, such as Brett McGurk. He serves as deputy assistant to Biden and on the National Security Council as coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa. He served in the Obama administration and in the first Trump administration as a coordinator of anti-ISIS efforts. He resigned in 2018 over Trump’s decision to withdraw from Syria but returned in a different role when Biden came into office.