Egyptian foreign minister visits Lebanon to push for ceasefire with Israel

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty visited Lebanon on Wednesday, where he met with a number of key officials in the country. He spoke about Egypt’s support for Lebanon and called for a ceasefire as fighting continues between Israel and Hezbollah. Abdelatty, a career diplomat, replaced Egypt’s long-time Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry over the summer of 2024.

The Egyptian envoy met with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri. Berri is an ally of Hezbollah. He “conveyed a message of unwavering support from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and the Egyptian government for Lebanon during its current crisis,” Lebanese media reported. The meeting took place in the presence of the Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon, Alaa Moussa, and Speaker Berri's Media Advisor, Ali Hamdan. “I conveyed to Speaker Berri the full support of President Sisi and the Egyptian state, reiterating our commitment to continue assisting Lebanon until it overcomes its challenges,” Abdelatty said. "We condemn the aggression and are continuing our communications to halt it," the Egyptian diplomat said. The Egyptian Foreign Minister also discussed the need for Lebanon to resolve the problem of not having a president. Hezbollah has prevented Lebanon from electing a president for years, hoping to keep the office vacant so that Hezbollah can hollow out Lebanon. The Egyptian envoy also visited Lebanese army commander Joseph Aoun and praised the Lebanese military. “The meeting also covered the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, with both Speaker Berri and Army Commander General Aoun confirming Lebanon’s readiness to execute the resolution and the army’s preparedness for immediate deployment to achieve its objectives, Abdel-Aaty concluded,” the report in Lebanese media noted.

Egyptian FM meets with other Lebanese leaders

Abdelatty met with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Druze leader Walid Jumblatt as well. In meetings with Mikati the Egyptian conferred condemnation of Israel’s attacks, Egyptian media said. “Egypt is deeply concerned about the escalating situation in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip,” Abdelatty added. “We are actively working with regional and international actors to end the violence and secure a lasting ceasefire.” Egypt has provided humanitarian aid to Lebanon.

The Egyptian envoy also helped bring back Egyptians to Egypt. He brought back 294 citizens who had been stranded in Lebanon. This brings the total number of Egyptians repatriated from Lebanon so far to 1,177 through special EgyptAir flights, Egyptian media reported. Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty speaks during a press conference after meeting with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Beirut, Lebanon November 13, 2024. (credit: MOHAMED AZAKIR/REUTERS)

The pro-Iran Al-Mayadeen media reported on the trip and had a slightly different take on it. In that report it was emphasized that the Egyptian foreign minister had said the election of a Lebanese president should not be a condition for a ceasefire. It noted he had condemned Israeli “aggression.” It also said that the Egyptian diplomat had said Egypt has daily contacts with the US and other countries about a ceasefire in Lebanon.

The Egyptian foreign minister spoke to his counterpart in China in September. He has also been at the helm as Egypt-Iran ties have improved. He also spoke with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on November 4.