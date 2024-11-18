Iran continues to face resistance at home - analysis

The Iranian Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced the death of two of its Basij paramilitaries in southeastern Iran this week.

The Iranian regime claims that the two men had been ”martyred” in a “terrorist attack in the city of Saravan in the southeastern province of Sistan-and-Baluchestan.” This is the latest in a number of attacks and battles between Iran’s security forces and fighters in southeastern Iran who oppose the regime.

Iran’s regime now finds itself facing increasing dissent and challenges at home. The Baloch region is not the only place where groups oppose the regime. Other minorities dislike the regime as well, including Kurds, Azeris, Arabs, and also Persians.

Iran’s regime relies on playing these groups off against one another at times and also relies on elements of each group as a pillar of the regime’s stability. It is not correct to characterize the regime as having no backers in its provinces in the periphery, it is always able to work with and co-opt some people. It also has peripheries that are divided from anther.

For instance, Baloch fighters who oppose the regime are closer to the Baloch region of Pakistan than they are to the far-off Kurdistan region in Iran.

The Kurds in the Kurdistan region are closer to their comrades across the border in the autonomous Kurdistan region of Iraq, than they are to Arabs in southwestern Iran. The regime is happy to keep it this way, an accident of history and geography.

Iran facing resistance

The Iranian regime faces resistance at home even as it has been supporting “resistance” against Israel, the US, and their partners and allies in the Middle East for decades.

Iran’s proxies are often known as the “axis of resistance” and Iran uses the term “resistance” to refer to the attacks by Hezbollah, the Houthis, Hamas and others.

However, Iran’s ability to fund the “resistance” abroad is hampered by challenges at home. It must balance this carefully. It does not want a major revolt on its hands. When the regime oversteps its bounds, such as murdering Mahsa Jina Amini in 2022, it has to wait out the protests. Amini was a Kurdish woman, and her murder resonated in the Kurdistan region and throughout Iran, and in the diaspora.

Iranian state media sometimes hints at the troubles the regime has at home. This is why, on November 18, IRNA in Iran published details about the two Basij members killed in Saravan in the southeastern province of Sistan-and-Baluchestan.

Iranian state media sometimes hints at the troubles the regime has at home. This is why, on November 18, IRNA in Iran published details about the two Basij members killed in Saravan in the southeastern province of Sistan-and-Baluchestan.

“The Public Relations Office of the IRGC Ground Force’s Quds Headquarters in southeast Iran stated on Monday, announcing the martyrdom of the two members of Basij, which is a volunteer force within the IRGC,” Iranian state media said.

“According to the statement, gunmen attacked the pair as they were in their car on the way back home from their work on Monday morning.”

There appears to be a low-level insurgency developing in this southeastern region. Iran’s Mehr news said that the IRGC had killed “23 terrorists and captured 46 others” during a recent operation.

Brigadier General Ahmad Shafaei, spokesperson for the operation, provided the details. “Security and police personnel in the province often conduct operations in the border areas to foil terror plot and capture arms and drugs smuggled by terrorist and other groups. The Sistan and Baluchestan province, which borders Pakistan, has witnessed several terror attacks targeting both civilians and security forces over the past years,” the report said.

Iran, which backs terrorism against Israel, also got the UN Security Council to denounce an attack against Iran at the end of October. ‘”The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the cowardly terrorist attack on a patrol unit of the Law Enforcement Command of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Goharkooh region of the city of Taftan, in Sistan and Baluchistan province, Iran on 26 October.

The attack was claimed by the Jaish al-Adl and resulted in the tragic loss of life of 10 Iranian law enforcement personnel,” the UN noted.