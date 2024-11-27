Palestinian Authority seeks trade exclusion from Turkey's ban on Israel

Palestinian Authority Economy Minister Muhammed al-Amur called on Turkey to exclude the Palestinian market from the trade ban imposed on Israel in a recent statement, according to Turkish media outlet Star.

Al-Amur emphasized that the Palestinian economy, being small and severely affected by conflict, relies heavily on essential Turkish products.

"The Palestinian market is a small and war-affected market. Therefore, it needs to be excluded from the trade ban imposed on Israel, al-Amur stated, according to Turkish media. Highlighting the critical importance of Turkish goods, he said, "Palestinian merchants import goods from Turkey to the Palestinian market; these goods are basic necessities, and the Palestinian economy needs them."

Al-Amur said that an agreement has been reached between Turkey and the Palestinian Authority regarding this matter. "We conveyed our request; we agreed with Turkey," he revealed, and explained the collaborative process between the Palestinian Economy Ministry and the Turkish Trade Ministry to ensure the uninterrupted flow of essential goods to the West Bank.

"Palestinian importers come to us, to the Palestinian Ministry of Economy, and we obtain the necessary documents and commitments from them. Thus, it is confirmed that the final destination of the trade between Turkey and Palestine is the Palestinian territories," al-Amur concluded. "As the Palestinian Ministry of Economy, we send approval to the Turkish Ministry of Trade. They also carry out the necessary procedures confirming that these goods are directed to the Palestinian market." Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters during a meeting in Ankara, Turkey, August 14, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS/FILE PHOTO)

The products from Turkey used exclusively by Palestinians

He assured that the products sent from Turkey are used exclusively by Palestinians. "The products sent from Turkey to Palestine are used only by Palestinians," al-Amur stated, Turkish media cited him as saying. This measure ensures that the goods are not diverted elsewhere and addresses any concerns regarding the end-use of the imports.

Expressing his appreciation for Turkey's support, al-Amur said, "We thank Turkey and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who have been alongside Palestine from the beginning.

"We thank Turkey for applying pressure on the Israeli government to end the cruel war in Gaza and the West Bank," al-Amur stated, as reported by Akşam.

Al-Amur highlighted the significance of Turkish trade for the Palestinians. "Trade with Turkey is a priority issue for us," he asserted, emphasizing that the continuation of exports from Turkey is vital for the Palestinian economy. He expressed gratitude for the mechanisms put in place to ensure this continuity. "We are grateful for the applications provided to ensure the continuation of the market and the continuation of exports from Turkey to Palestine," he noted.

He affirmed that the process is functioning smoothly. "Things are going well in this direction," al-Amur observed. Detailing the cooperation between the two ministries, he stated, "They [the Turkish Ministry of Trade] carry out the necessary procedures confirming that the direction of these goods is the Palestinian market."