Hezbollah struggles to maintain displaced Shiite population support as war continues

in Lebanon there are areas which house over a million displaced Shiites from the suburbs of Beirut, southern Lebanon, and the Bekaa Valley, with some even choosing to leave for Iraq and Syria, the Alma Research and Education Center reported on Tuesday.

During the early months of the war, up until September this year, Hezbollah operated multiple levels of assistance for Shiites affected by the violence, focusing particularly on the southern Lebanon region.

The group directly provided thousands of dollars to residents of southern Lebanon who had lost their homes, along with diesel fuel and other essential supplies. However, intensified conflict after September hampered these aid efforts.

Simultaneously, Hezbollah prioritized both military restoration and altering public perceptions. The organization also emphasized civilian aid for the displaced Shiite population. Senior Hezbollah officials, including Secretary-General Naim Qassem, have addressed the issue, promising Shiites “resistance, rehabilitation, and resources.”

Hezbollah recently unveiled the “Samidoun” program, designed to provide material aid to displaced Shiites. Alma reported that the program also compiles data to enhance assistance coordination. A banner that reads 'Made in USA' hangs on a damaged building, on the second day of the ceasefire between Israel and Iran-backed group Hezbollah, in the Chiyah district of Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon November 28, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)

“Samidoun” offers financial aid, food, and other essential supplies to families. The aid ranges from $300 to $400 per family, depending on their relocation. Families moved to coastal areas receive $300, while those relocated to colder regions requiring heating diesel receive an additional $100.

Hezbollah operatives benefit from this initiative as well, supplementing their monthly salaries through its operations.

The Social Unit, under Hezbollah’s executive council, oversees aid distribution to the displaced Shiite population. Abbas Yagi, the Beirut director, noted the delivery of over 90,000 food rations to displaced persons (DP) centers and Shiite households.

With winter approaching, the Social Unit has distributed nearly 50,000 blankets to DP centers and 36,000 to private residences in Mount Lebanon. Other supplies include clothing, mattresses, cooking fuel, water, diapers, medicine, detergent, feminine hygiene products, and children’s milk substitutes.

Large-scale reconstruction plans

Hezbollah is also planning large-scale reconstruction of damaged homes, according to Naim Qassem, who stated, "The houses that were demolished will return to being more beautiful than they were."

Additionally, Iranian officials recently pledged support for reconstruction efforts in Dahieh, southern Lebanon, and Baalbek during visits to Beirut.

Hezbollah acknowledges that its military image plays a significant role in preserving civilian life quality. Its Shiite base, heavily influenced by ideology and indoctrination, remains receptive to Hezbollah propaganda and rhetoric.

The organization’s campaign, featuring slogans like “Patience, retribution, and near victory,” seeks to glorify Hezbollah’s resistance efforts and emphasize the threat posed by Israel. However, Alma noted that this campaign relies heavily on exaggeration and hyperbole.

Despite these efforts, Hezbollah struggles to maintain internal support among the displaced Shiite population as the conflict persists.