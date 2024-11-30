Israeli air force strikes armed individuals in Lebanon amid ceasefire

The IDF stated that these activities by Hezbollah terrorists "constitute breaches of the ceasefire agreement."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: NOVEMBER 30, 2024 15:46
IDF soldiers operate in southern Lebanon, November 29, 2024. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)
The Israeli Air Force (IAF) targeted several armed individuals in Lebanon, the IDF reported Saturday afternoon.

In southern Lebanon, the IAF, under the command of the military's 300th Brigade, targeted a vehicle carrying loaded RPGs, ammunition crates, and other military equipment after armed individuals were seen loading the truck. 

Additionally, other terrorists were seen arriving at a known Hezbollah facility in the same area. The IAF, directed by the Paratroopers Brigade, struck the terrorists. IDF troops found weapons, including grenades and a pistol, on the terrorists. 

Terrorist activity was also witnessed at a Hezbollah facility in the area of Sidon in southern Lebanon, which housed rocket launchers, which the IAF later targeted.

In another incident, the IAF struck a Hezbollah military vehicle that was operating near a Hezbollah missile production facility deep inside Lebanon. 

Israel-Lebanon ceasefire

The IDF stated that these activities by Hezbollah terrorists "constitute breaches of the ceasefire agreement," which went into effect on Wednesday.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem stated on Friday in a televised speech that there will be "high-level coordination" between the Lebanese army and Hezbollah to implement the ceasefire deal. He added that they approved the deal with their "heads held high."



