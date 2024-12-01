Iran scrambles to blame US, Israel for Syria’s troubles - analysis

Iran’s regime is scrambling to back its ally in Syria. The Assad regime is a key friend of Tehran and also Syria acts as a conduit for Iranian arms trafficking to Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Between November 27 and December 1 the Syrian regime suffered major setbacks as Syrian opposition groups led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham swept into Aleppo and defeated the Syrian regime. There are concerns the regime could be in danger.

The Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said on Friday “that the new movements of the terrorist-takfiri groups are part of the plot of the US and the illegitimate Zionist regime,” according to Iranian media.

Qalibaf made this point on social media. Qalibaf is well known in Iran and he also flew a plane into Lebanon during the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, showing how he is willing to put himself in harms way to support Iran’s “axis of resistance.”

Qalibaf “added that Syria's neighbors should be alert and not fall into their trap. After defeating the Zionist regime, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Resistance Axis will support the Syrian government and nation against the new conspiracy,” he noted. Members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attend an IRGC ground forces military drill in the Aras area, East Azerbaijan province, Iran, October 17, 2022. (credit: IRGC/WANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

On November 28 and November 29, Iran didn’t mention the conflict in Syria much. It was waiting to see what might happen. However, Tehran awakened on November 29 to the danger to its ally. It then moved to assign blame. The first inkling that something was amis was on November 29.

“Media outlets have reported that the dormitory facilities of the University of Aleppo were shelled by terrorists, resulting in the deaths of four civilians, including two students,” Iranian state media noted.

Meanwhile, as Syrian regime forces retreated from Aleppo without firing a shot, they sought to create a defensive line near the city of Hama. Syria’s regime can ill afford to lose Hama on the road to Homs and Damascus. This could lead to a domino effect of exponentially increasing collapse. Therefore, Iranian media reported on November 30 that Hama had not fallen.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also announced that he will travel to Syria on the first leg of a regional tour “that will also take him to several more countries, the ministry’s spokesman has announced,” Iranian state media said. He was supposed to leave Saturday evening. Bashar al-Assad, the Syrian regime leader, has been in Moscow the last several days.

He has been AWOL basically since HTS began the attack on Aleppo on November 27. Assad has not appeared in public. He has made several phone calls to shore up support. The Iranian foreign minister is also going to Turkey. Turkey backs the SNA, a collection of former Syrian rebel groups. Turkey has not yet moved the SNA to attack the regime.

Israel and the US accused

Aragchi has also warned that the HTS advance is part of a “broader scheme by the Israeli regime and the United States to destabilize the West Asian region,” Iranian state media reported. The Iranian top diplomat made the comments in a call with Russia’s foreign minister Sergey Lavrov.

“Araghchi and Lavrov reaffirmed their respective countries' strong support for Syria’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity, emphasizing the importance of backing the Syrian government and military in their fight against terrorism,” the Iranian report noted.

Iran wants to coordinate with Russia and Turkey to deal with the escalation in Syria. Together, these countries are part of what is known as the Astana process, which was designed to end the civil war in Syria.

“Araghchi reminded the international community of its responsibility to combat terrorism, warning that the recent terrorist activities in Syria are part of a plot by the Israeli regime and the US to undermine regional security,” IRNA reported.

Iran is clearly trying to blame the US and Israel for the events in Syria. The White House put out a statement on Syria on November 30.

“The United States has nothing to do with this offensive, which is led by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a designated terrorist organization. The United States, together with its partners and allies, urge de-escalation, protection of civilians and minority groups, and a serious and credible political process that can end this civil war once and for all with a political settlement consistent with UNSCR 2254. We will also continue to fully defend and protect US personnel and US military positions, which remain essential to ensuring that ISIS can never again resurge in Syria,” the US said.

Israel is watching developments in Syria closely.