US forces in Syria at frontline of Iran, regime threats - analysis

US forces deployed to Syria to support the Syrian Democratic Forces's fight against ISIS are now finding themselves at flashpoints near the Euphrates River as fighting escalates in Syria. The Syrian regime lost the city of Aleppo to opposition forces in late November. This caused a domino effect in Syria that led to Turkish-backed militias attacking the Syrian Democratic Forces, and this, in turn, led to other tensions between the SDF and Syrian regime forces.

It’s difficult to explain how this is all linked. What matters in this case is to understand that hundreds of US forces are deployed in eastern Syria. Some of them are deployed near the Euphrates River Valley. This area is of key importance. On the western side the Syrian regime is deployed at Deir Ezzor and along villages that run down to the Iraqi border. Up river is the town of Tabqah. The SDF controls the eastern side of the Euphrates river.

Over the last six years, Iranian-backed militias have been active along the Euphrates River on the western side. They also control a small pocket on the eastern side of the river in a place called Khasham. This area and others are now the site of clashes. The SDF is fighting both the Syrian regime and other Iranian-backed forces in this area. The US now says that it has acted against imminent threats in this area. Over the years, Iranian-backed groups have launched drone and rocket attacks on US forces from areas along the Euphrates River.

“This morning, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces successfully destroyed several weapon systems in the vicinity of Military Support Site Euphrates that included three truck mounted Multiple Rocket Launchers, a T-64 tank, an armored personnel carrier, and mortars that presented a clear and imminent threat to U.S. and Coalition forces. The self-defense strike occurred after the truck mounted Multiple Rocket Launcher, armored personnel carrier, and mortars were fired toward U.S. forces,” the US said on December 3.

US Central Command added that “the U.S. mission in Syria remains unchanged as U.S. and Coalition forces continue to focus on the enduring defeat of ISIS. The ongoing support of regional partners and operations in Syria are unrelated to recent events in northwest Syria. CENTCOM forces continue to monitor the situation and remain in constant communication with our other forces in the region as the situation develops.” A rebel fighter stands on back of a truck holding a weapon in Menagh, north of Aleppo, Syria, December 2, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/Mahmoud Hasano)

Wareplanes operating in the area

Footage online claimed to show US A-10 warplanes operating in the area. These airplanes, designed for close air support of ground forces, carry a massive gun capable of a high rate of fire of 30mm shells. The gun called an Avenger cannon, is supposed to be used against armored vehicles or lightly armored vehicles, but it can also cause destruction to enemy ground forces, infantry, and all manner of adversaries.

One A-10 could be effective at destroying lightly armed Syrian regime troops and Iranian militias in the area. This appears to be a show of force from the US to show the regime and militias not to get any ideas amidst the chaos in Syria. Iran opposes the US presence in Syria. Iran has accused the US and Israel of being behind plots in Syria against the regime. Russia and Turkey also oppose the US presence in Syria.