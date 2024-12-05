Qatar’s AJ+ used bots to amplify anti-Israel discourse, new report finds

AJ+, Qatari Al Jazeera’s western-facing outlet, has used a sophisticated network of artificial online profiles to systematically manipulate social media discourse and spread anti-Israel narratives, according to a report issued by the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) and Cyabra, a leading social media analytics firm.

The two-month research initiative, conducted between September and November, exposed the intricate methods used by AJ+ to artificially inflate its online presence as a means to disseminate anti-Israel narratives and discourse.

The study, titled “Strategic Deception: Unmasking the Fake Profiles Network Spreading AJ+ Antisemitic Propaganda”, found that in those two months, nearly one-third of interactions with AJ+'s official X accounts originated from fake profiles, revealing what the writers deemed to be a calculated strategy to manipulate digital engagement.

These fabricated accounts systematically distributed divisive messaging with a pronounced focus on anti-Israel propaganda.

The report identified that roughly a third of the profiles engaging with AJ+ on their X account were fake, which was deemed by the report as suggesting a coordinated effort to artificially amplify the platform's visibility.

These synthetic accounts consistently shared identical messages across multiple platforms, particularly targeting cross-platform engagement between X and TikTok.

Scanned accounts included AJ+’s outlets in English, Arabic and French. The authenticity of the interacting accounts was decided considering factors such as creation dates, behavioral patterns, engagement frequency, and content originality.

Then, once accounts were identified as fake, the analysis went on to uncover whether coordinated efforts were taking place or not.

The report also identified hundreds of accounts which were found to generate hundreds of comments on different posts of AJ+, many of them sharing identical or nearly identical content, which contributed to what it deemed “inauthentic engagement aimed at amplifying AJ+ messaging.”

Likewise, many of these accounts were operating in a similar time window during the day, another strong indicator of managed campaigns.

Exploiting social media algorithms

The investigation highlighted a deliberate attempt to exploit social media algorithms, redirecting traffic and promoting inflammatory content.

Fake profiles strategically shared links to specific AJ+ TikTok videos, predominantly featuring anti-United States and anti-Israel themes.

In this context, thousands of posts using almost identical language were identified, linking X users to view AJ+’s TikTok videos.

The report argued that these tactics directly violate established social media platform policies designed to prevent inauthentic behavior and maintain digital discourse integrity, and that by orchestrating a complex network of artificial profiles, the media organization appears to systematically undermine transparency and fair digital engagement.

This raises significant concerns about the potential of coordinated digital campaigns to shape public perception, highlighting the growing challenges of distinguishing authentic discourse from manufactured propaganda in an increasingly complex online landscape.

Al Jazeera Media Network has long faced criticism for promoting anti-Western narratives and even antisemitic narratives, and this latest research provides empirical evidence of sophisticated digital manipulation strategies.

AJ+ is part of the Al Jazeera Media Network, which is owned, funded and controlled by the Qatari state. A Zachor Institute report from March 2023 described AJ+ as “Qatar's Foreign Intervention Masked as an American News Outlet”.

What did the report outline?

The report outlined Al Jazeera and AJ+’s failure to comply with US authorities’ orders to register under the Foreign Agent Registrations Act (FARA), perhaps even deliberately.

It also highlighted AJ+’s tendence for creating content on divisive and polarizing topics within American and Western society, including issues of race and gender.

The channel also expressed antisemitic content, such as the case of a 2019 video that insinuated that the number of holocaust victims was exaggerated and that Israel benefited from the Holocaust.

Sacha Roytman Dratwa, CEO of CAM, told the Jerusalem Post: “We conducted this research to expose the strategy behind the malicious slander spread as news by AJ+.

The purpose of AJ+ has always been to divide the public, promote anti-western narratives, ferment division, and brutally attack the one Jewish State in a wholly anti-Semitic fashion.

As part of the Qatar-based Al Jazeera Media Network, it is part of a terrorist-supporting network masquerading as media. However, this report finally unmasks their strategy of deceit and their web of lies, artificially creating an echo chamber for their slander and lies.

We hope that internet companies will finally see through this slim veneer of respectability that Al Jazeera has skillfully crafted and take appropriate measures against the network which ferments hate, intolerance and antisemitism.”