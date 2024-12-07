Israeli delegation visits Moscow, warns it won't tolerate Iranian presence in Syria - report

An Israeli delegation reportedly visited Moscow in recent days to discuss Iran's presence in Syria, Saudi-owned news outlet Asharq Al-Awsat reported on Friday.

Sources told Asharq Al-Awsat that the delegation allegedly came to Moscow under the pretext of discussing a hostage deal in Gaza, including efforts to free hostages with Russian citizenship, but carried the message that Israel would not allow Iran and its proxies to use Syria as a haven to attack Israel.

The Israeli delegation also reportedly made it clear to Russia that Israel would not allow Hezbollah to regroup and continue carrying out terror activities targeting Israel.

Russian, Iranian support for Assad's regime

Iran has used Syria as a route to supply weapons to Hezbollah in Lebanon and has also supported Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad's regime. Russia has also supported Assad since 2015, including by giving Assad and his regime military support and operating military bases in Syria.

This report follows news that Iran has begun evacuating Quds Force personnel and military officials from Syria, according to the New York Times, citing regional and Iranian officials.

Officials said that two top generals in the Quds Force had fled to Iraq.