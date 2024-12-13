Ceasefire deal in sight? Egyptian sources note political will on both sides - report

Both Israel and Gaza-based terror groups Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad have indicated political willingness to reach a ceasefire agreement, Egyptian sources told the Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar. However, the deal's approval ultimately is reportedly dependent on Israel.

According to the report, Israel requested to shorten the initial 60-day ceasefire's duration. The deal would include exchanging 30 living Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners, along with other aid-related and operational demands.

The mediating parties, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman and Mossad chief David Barnea, followed by talks between Qatar and Egypt, have noted significant Israeli shifts in their stance, according to the initial report.

The report stated that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi held an emergency meeting on Thursday with Egypt's intelligence chief, Hassan Rashad, to discuss the latest proposal. They are currently awaiting input from US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who is currently in Israel.

Sullivan traveled to Israel and met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday. He met with President Isaac Herzog in Tel Aviv on Friday morning. Illustrative image of Mossad director David Barnea and Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani. (credit: Canva, FLASH90, REUTERS, REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari/Pool)

On his visit, Sullivan discussed efforts to bring the remaining 100 abductees in Gaza home, according to a statement from the President's Office after the meeting.

Closer to a deal?

Sources connected to the negotiations told Israeli state broadcaster KAN News on Thursday evening that the likelihood of reaching a deal is higher because negotiators for Hamas are officials abroad, not those in the Gaza Strip.

KAN News also reported that Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya wants to advance the deal along with most of the leadership abroad. They noted that this is a more powerful factor in the talks than Hamas leadership in Gaza, currently run by Yahya Sinwar's brother, Muhammad.

Both Israeli and Palestinian actors have expressed willingness to cooperate, sources indicated. Both Israeli negotiators and Hamas leadership have exhibited flexibility in their proposal revisions, Al-Akhbar said.