Iranian singer arrested for not wearing hijab in Youtube concert video

An Iranian singer was arrested for not wearing a hijab during a streamed concert on Youtube, the German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Saturday.

Parastoo Ahmady, a 27-year-old singer, was arrested in the province of Mazandaran, Iran, following her virtual performance.

Milad Panahipour, Ahmady’s lawyer, stated that the exact charges and where she is being held are unknown. "We will pursue the matter through the judicial authorities," he said, according to Der Spiegel. He also said that two musicians from Ahmady's band were arrested in Tehran on Saturday.

In the twenty-seven-minute video posted last week, which has now reached over one million views, Ahmady performs with multiple male musicians while wearing a black sleeveless dress. Additionally, her hair is uncovered.

Iranian revolution

Women are obligated to wear a hijab in Iran. Additionally, the Iranian government has forbidden women from doing a number of activities, including singing solo and dancing in public. An Iranian woman walks on a street amid the implementation of the new hijab surveillance in Tehran, Iran, April 15, 2023 (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA/REUTERS)

In 2022, Mahsa Amini, a young Iranian woman, died in a hospital after being arrested by Iran’s morality police for allegedly not wearing her hijab properly. The protests that followed began with the chant “Women, Life, Freedom” but soon evolved into widespread calls for revolt against Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Two years later, the Iranian regime has intensified its repression of women's rights, targeting private businesses where women are seen without headscarves.

Additionally, surveillance cameras have been deployed to identify women without headscarves in vehicles, leading to fines and car impoundments.

Earlier this month, the Iranian parliament approved a newer and harsher “Hijab and Chastity Bill,” which mandates the wearing of the hijab for all women in public and online in photos and videos for girls as young as 12 and imposes strict punishments on those who go against the law.