'Delicate flowers': Khamenei makes cryptic post about Iranian women on X

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei wrote, "A woman is a delicate flower and not a housemaid" and other comments regarding the status of women in a post to X/Twitter on Wednesday.

"A woman should be treated like a flower in the home. A flower needs to be cared for," Khamenei wrote.

"Its freshness & sweet scent should be benefited from and used to perfume the air," he concluded.

This comes after a series of tweets by Iran's supreme leader, including a post on Wednesday to his Hebrew account, where he said, "The enemies imagine that after the developments in Syria, the uprising is already over. They are greatly mistaken," he wrote.

Khamenei also addressed the developments in Syria in a Hebrew post last week.

הצעירים הסורים ישחררו את השטחים שנכבשו על ידי הישות הציונית. — Khamenei.ir Hebrew (@Khamenei_Heb) December 12, 2024

"The young Syrians will liberate the territories occupied by the Zionist entity," he stated on his Hebrew account.