US military kills two ISIS terrorists during precision strike in Syria

The US military killed two ISIS terrorists in Syria's Dayr az Zawr Province during a "precision airstrike" on Monday, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) wrote in a Tuesday X/Twitter post.

It added that an additional terrorist was wounded during the dual elimination of the terrorists.

The strike occurred in an area that was formerly controlled by the Syrian regime and Russians, CENTCOM said.

It explained that the ISIS terrorists were moving a truckload of weapons before they were hit, and the weapons were subsequently destroyed in the strike.

CENTCOM emphasized that the airstrike was part of its "ongoing commitment, along with partners in the region, to disrupt and degrade efforts by terrorists to plan, organize, and conduct attacks against civilians and military personnel from the US, our allies, and our partners throughout the region and beyond." A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) holds an ISIL flag and a weapon on a street in the city of Mosul June 23, 2014. (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)

US carries out series of strikes on ISIS

This strike comes after ISIS leader Abu Yusif was eliminated in a precision strike by CENTCOM on Thursday.

Additionally, the US said it killed 12 ISIS terrorists in Syria last week on Monday.

CENTCOM noted at the time that the strikes against ISIS leaders, operatives, and camps were carried out as part of ongoing attempts to "disrupt, degrade, and defeat ISIS, preventing the terrorist group from conducting external operations and to ensure that ISIS does not seek opportunities to reconstitute in central Syria."