As Washington woos Syria’s new leader, pivotal meeting signals policy shift – analysis

In a groundbreaking diplomatic move, the US has made its first formal approach to Syria since 2011. On Friday, Barbara Leaf, the assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs, met in Damascus with Ahmad al-Sharaa, the military leader who organized the collapse of Bashir Assad’s regime. The meeting marked a significant turning point in US- Syria relations, fostering cautious optimism among Syrians.

The media coordinator of the Military Operations Administration, Syria’s interim government, told The Media Line that both parties engaged in extensive discussions on post-Assad Syria, expressing mutual satisfaction with the dialogue.

Leaf paid tribute to the thousands of Syrians who suffered under the Assad regime, reaffirming the US’s dedication to accountability for war crimes. The visit included direct meetings with Syrian civil society leaders and visits from activists with diverse backgrounds.

Following the meeting, Washington announced the cancellation of the $10 million reward previously offered for informa, leading to the capture of rebel leader al-Sharaa, also known by his nom de guerre Abu Mohammed al-Golani. Leaf praised al-Sharaa as “pragmatic,” noting his moderate views on women’s rights and equality.

The US delegation included Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, and Daniel Rubinstein, a seasoned envoy recently appointed to lead the State Department's efforts in Syria. Leaf emphasized Washington's support for a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned political process to establish a representative and inclusive government.

Ensuring Syrian stability

Ahmad Dala, the military spokesperson for the Military Operations Administration, confirmed al-Sharaa’s commitment to eradicating terrorism within Syria and ensuring the country’s stability. Dala highlighted Syria’s aspiration to become a safe, just nation by fostering life and liberty.

Despite Syrian hopes, the delegation did not address the ongoing US sanctions on Syria, such as the Caesar Act, which has significantly impacted the nation’s economy. However, Leaf reiterated the importance of direct engagement with Syrians to rebuild and reshape Syria’s future.

The talks also hinted at a shift in US policy toward Kurdish groups in Syria. Leaf’s remark that “the circumstances that led Kurds to defend themselves have significantly changed” was interpreted by observers as a signal of potential reconciliation between Kurdish regions and al-Sharaa’s administration.

The US delegation also reiterated its commitment to uncovering the fate of American citizens missing in Syria, including journalist Austin Tice and dual Syrian-American citizen Mazen Kamalmaz. The resolution of these cases remains a high priority for Washington.

European-based Syrian journalist Thaer Al Tahli described the US outreach as a pivotal step likely to encourage broader international engagement with Syria. He hoped that al-Sharaa's leadership could pave the way for a democratic, inclusive future.

While Syria remains under stringent US sanctions, hopes are rising for diplomatic reengagement. Analysts believe the US rapprochement, bolstered by Turkey’s ongoing support for a unified Syrian state, could significantly influence Syria's reintegration into the global community.