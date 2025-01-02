Iran is open to nuclear negotiations, if US responds with respect, Araghchi says

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi emphasized that Iran is willing to discuss negotiations regarding nuclear weapons if approached with respect in an interview published by Iran's Tasnim News on Wednesday.

He warned, however, that if the US would use past tactics of putting pressure on Iran as it did in US President-elect Trump’s first term, they would be met with equal resistance.

“If the US continues its path of maximum pressure, we will respond accordingly,” Araghchi said to Tasnim News.

Araghchi added, “If the other side refuses this path [of fair negotiations], it is natural for us to continue on our own way, as we have done in recent years and will continue to do now." Donald Trump over a backdrop of an Iranian flag. (Illustrative) (credit: Canva, RAHEB HOMAVANDI/REUTERS)

Later, in the interview with Tasnim News, the foreign minister attributed credit to Iran’s military capabilities, stating that without their power, there would be no interest in negotiations.

“Our missile capabilities were a significant factor in compelling negotiations,” Araghchi stated.

“If they could have destroyed our nuclear facilities with military strikes, why would they have spent over two years in talks? Why would the US secretary of state and the foreign ministers of the G5+1 dedicate 18 days to reach an agreement?”

'Maximum pressure' strategy

In November, Trump’s administration announced plans to reinstate its "maximum pressure" strategy against Iran, targeting Tehran’s economic stability and its ability to support militant proxies and nuclear development, according to a report from The Financial Times.

The administration stated plans to impose stricter sanctions, particularly on Iran’s oil exports, which serve as a critical revenue source.

Maximum Pressure 1.0' compelled 'Maximum Resistance' and ended in 'Maximum Defeat' for the US. The proof? One example: just compare Iran's peaceful nuclear program before and after the so-called 'Maximum Pressure' policy.Attempting 'Maximum Pressure 2.0' will only result in… — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) November 12, 2024

Days earlier, Araghchi warned in a post on X/Twitter that repeating this policy would result in failure, as it had during Trump’s first term.

He emphasized that Tehran remains open to talks but only under fair conditions.