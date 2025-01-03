Iranian delegation attempts to bar plane from being searched in Beirut - report

An Iranian delegation on board an Iranian Air Mahan flight that had landed in Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport from Tehran attempted to bar Lebanese security officials from searching the plane, according to the Lebanese newspaper An-Nahar on Thursday.

The publication added that the Beirut airport had been in a state of alert following reports that the flight may be carrying funds for Hezbollah.

Earlier on Thursday, the Saudi news outlet Al-Hadath reported, citing Western sources, that the Islamic Republic was planning on transferring millions of dollars to Hezbollah on Thursday via an Air Mahan flight from Tehran to the Lebanese capital.

According to the Lebanese publication, one of the delegation members refused to have his bag searched. The Lebanese authorities ultimately confiscated the contents of the bag.

Iranians claim bags containing sums are diplomatic bags

Two bags, which the Iranian embassy in Beirut said were diplomatic bags containing documents and sums intended for its embassy in Lebanon, were reportedly allowed into the country.

An-Nahar further noted that the plane was subsequently searched. However, nothing was found on it.