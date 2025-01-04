Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem: 'Our patience may run out before the end of the 60-day ceasefire'

Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem threatened Israel regarding the 60-day ceasefire deal with Lebanon, saying that "our patience may run out before the end," Hezbollah's Al-Manar media outlet quoted him as saying on Saturday night.

The report also quoted the Hezbollah leader saying that "resistance is a cultural, religious, political and jihadi choice" and that not doing so is "submitting to the enemy in what he wants to do."

“We have chosen resistance as a faith-based choice. It is our choice to liberate the land, protect sovereignty, support Palestine," he continued, citing "the right to confront the expansionist Israeli occupation."

"The leadership of the resistance are the ones who decide when to resist, how to resist, the method of resistance, and the weapons they use."

“There is no timetable that specifies the resistance’s performance, neither in the agreement nor after the end of the 60-day period in the agreement. We said that we are giving an opportunity to prevent Israeli violations, implement the agreement, and be patient. This does not mean that we will be patient for 60 days, nor does it mean that we will be patient for less or more than 60 days.” Sheikh Naim Qassem attends a memorial service for Taleb Abdallah, a senior field commander in the group who was killed on June 11 alongside three other Hezbollah fighters in an Israeli strike on the south Lebanon village of Jouaiyya, in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon June 19, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)

The terrorist leader continued, telling the general public: "I hope you do not tire yourselves too much with political analyses or some statements about what Hezbollah will do when 60 days pass. When we decide to do something, you will see it directly."

Qassem then referenced the 1982 Lebanon war and how Israel "reached Beirut within days."

We continued to resist as an Islamic resistance and a national resistance and all the honorable resistance fighters from 1982 to 2000 until we liberated this land. It was liberated within 18 years with the blessing of the resistance.”

He compared Israel's military operations reaching Beirut then to the IDF's operations of last year in Lebanon, incorrectly stating that the IDF was unable to reach the south of the Litani River or Beirut.

The IDF reached the river for the first time in two decades on November 26.

“When you are facing an army that comes with five divisions, numbering 72,000 soldiers and officers, in order to penetrate the borders and in order to reach the river or beyond and is unable to do so, does that not mean that the resistance is strong, deterrent, effective, and disrupts the enemy’s goals?” he asked.

'Significant military capabilities'

Qassem claimed that at the time of the ceasefire's announcement in late November, Hezbollah still had significant military capabilities. He also asserted that Israel was forced to request a ceasefire due to Hezbollah's "significant abilities."

“These resistance fighters possess the solid will and the martyrdom determination that rejects the occupation. We faced unprecedented aggression. We stood firm as a resistance, our people stood firm, and Lebanon stood firm. Together, we broke the backbone of their efforts to end the resistance project. We broke the backbone of Israel. They were unable to achieve their goal."

"It is true that the sacrifices were great, but the way to remain honorable is to make these great sacrifices," Qassem added. "If these great sacrifices are not made, what is the result? That it stops? That we don't resist? That Israel enters, occupies, and reaches Beirut? No, we are honorable. The resistance will continue.”