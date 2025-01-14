Nawaf Salam appointed as Lebanon's new Prime Minister in landmark political shift - explainer

Lebanon has appointed Nawaf Salam, the president of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), as its new prime minister, signaling a pivotal shift in the country’s political dynamics. President Joseph Aoun officially designated Salam on Monday after securing the backing of a significant majority in parliament. Salam’s appointment ends a two-year-long political deadlock that left Lebanon without a functioning government amid worsening economic turmoil.

Salam, a 71-year-old jurist and diplomat, garnered support from 84 out of 128 members of parliament, including key Christian and Druze factions, as well as prominent Sunni Muslim lawmakers. His ascent, however, faced resistance from the Shi’ite political bloc, notably Hezbollah and its ally, the Amal Movement, who abstained from endorsing any candidate. Hezbollah parliamentary bloc leader Mohammad Raad criticized Salam’s nomination, accusing rival factions of fostering national division.

Salam’s designation is widely seen as a blow to Hezbollah, which had supported caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati for another term. The shift reflects growing domestic and international support for political reform in Lebanon, especially following Hezbollah’s declining influence after last year’s conflict with Israel and the diminished clout of its Syrian ally, President Bashar Assad.

A reformist with deep political roots

Nawaf Salam brings a distinguished legal and diplomatic career to his new role. Born on December 15, 1953, into a prominent political family in Beirut, Salam’s lineage includes his uncle Saeb Salam, who served multiple terms as Lebanon’s prime minister, and his cousin Tammam Salam, who held the office from 2014 to 2016.

Academically accomplished, Salam earned a doctorate in political science from Sciences Po in Paris, an LLM from Harvard Law School, and a doctorate in history from Sorbonne University. His extensive academic and legal career includes teaching at the American University of Beirut and practicing law at the Takla Law Firm.

Salam served as Lebanon’s ambassador to the UN from 2007 to 2017, during which he presided over the UN Security Council and served as vice president of the General Assembly. His tenure at the UN was marked by advocacy for Lebanon’s security and stability, support for the Special Tribunal for Lebanon, and a firm stance on the implementation of UN resolutions in South Lebanon. Judges arrive at the International Court of Justice at the start of a hearing where South Africa requests new emergency measures over Israel's attacks on Rafah, as part of an ongoing case South Africa filed at the ICJ in December last year, The Hague, Netherlands May 17, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN)

In 2018, Salam was elected as a judge at the ICJ and became its president in February 2024—the first Lebanese and the second Arab to hold the post. His leadership at the ICJ gained global attention as he presided over high-profile cases, including South Africa’s ongoing genocide case against Israel.

Political and sectarian challenges ahead

Lebanon’s complex sectarian power-sharing system requires that the prime minister be a Sunni Muslim, the president a Maronite Christian, and the parliamentary speaker a Shi’ite Muslim. Salam’s Sunni background satisfies this criterion, but his lack of support from Shi’ite lawmakers is a hurdle he will need to overcome to form a functioning government.

Raad’s remarks, stating that Salam’s nomination “sowed division” and expressing concerns about the new government’s adherence to Lebanon’s confessional power-sharing framework, showed Hezbollah’s dissatisfaction. With no Shi’ite lawmakers endorsing him, Salam faces the formidable task of balancing sectarian interests while pushing forward reforms.

Salam's designation, backed by President Aoun—a Maronite Christian with ties to Western and Gulf states—signals a possible realignment of Lebanon's political alliances. Saudi Arabia's influence was pivotal in securing Aoun's presidency, which, in turn, facilitated Salam's appointment.

Economic crisis and reform agenda

Salam inherits a country grappling with one of the world’s worst economic crises since the 19th century. Lebanon’s financial meltdown, triggered in 2019, has decimated the national currency, driven inflation to record levels, and plunged millions into poverty. Public services have collapsed, and the banking sector remains paralyzed.

International donors and financial institutions, including the International Monetary Fund, have demanded sweeping reforms to unlock financial aid. Salam’s reputation as a reformist raises cautious optimism that he may implement anti-corruption measures and economic restructuring essential for Lebanon’s recovery.

Salam’s cabinet formation will be critical. He must navigate entrenched political factions to establish a government capable of enacting reforms. His ability to bridge divides between Hezbollah-aligned groups and reformist factions will determine whether Lebanon can break free from its cycle of political paralysis and economic decline.