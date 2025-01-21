Izz al-Din al-Qassam brigade fighters and child recruits emerge to claim leadership in Gaza

A group of fighters from the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, on Sunday, January 19, 2025, emerged from their tunnels beneath the Gaza Strip and made an open appearance on the streets of Deir al-Balah, where they interacted with local children, many of whom are reportedly undergoing training as recruits for the armed group.

In an exclusive video obtained by The Media Line, young boys were seen posing with rocket launchers and other weapons as parents encouraged them to take souvenir photographs. Families attended the event in large numbers.

Earlier the same day, as the newly agreed-upon ceasefire with Israel took effect, Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigade forces held a public parade in Gaza City showcasing their strength.

During the event, the fighters, traveling in white Toyota pickup trucks, displayed a range of weapons, including locally manufactured missiles, drones, rocket-propelled grenade launchers, and Russian-made Kornet missiles. People gather as Hamas militants terrorists for the handover of hostages to the Red Cross in Gaza City, January 19, 2025 (credit: REUTERS/MAHMOUD AL-BASOS)

Unusual public appearance

The purpose of the fighters’ unusual public appearance, above ground and in uniform, was to convey three key messages. To Israel and the international community, they aimed to demonstrate that they remain strong and undefeated.

To the Palestinian Authority and other critics who accused them of provoking the war, they sent a message of readiness to govern Gaza.

Finally, to the people of Gaza, they sought to assert control over local markets and public spaces, emphasizing their dominance in the region.