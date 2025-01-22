Iran pushes for better Azerbaijan ties - analysis

Iran has been seeking to improve ties with Azerbaijan in the last year. This comes after tensions between the two countries had increased over the last half decade due to Iran’s accusations against Azerbaijan for its ties to Israel.

However, Iran appears to have shifted course now and is publicly seeking better ties with Baku.

The reason for this is likely linked to Iran’s need to shore up its diplomatic ties with countries such as Turkey. Iran is also a close partner of Armenia. Iran and Russia recently signed a new bilateral agreement. This is the context.

Iran’s state media IRNA said on January that “Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in a meeting with Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev stressed strengthened cooperation between the two neighbors.”

The report notes that Pezeshkian said "the Islamic Republic of Iran has the development of relations and interactions with neighboring and Muslim countries as a principled policy on its agenda, and in this regard, relations with Azerbaijan are of particular importance to us, and we seek to expand relations in all fields between the two countries."

Iran seeking agreements with Baku

Tehran is seeking more agreements with Baku. It wants to have better rail and road links and this dovetails with Pezeshkian’s drive to improve the energy and transportation links between the states.

"Continuing and strengthening the level of this cooperation will turn the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan into strategic partners for each other,” the Iranian leader said.

Meanwhile the Azerbaijan representative also “conveyed warm greetings from President of Azerbaijan Aliyev to his Iranian counterpart.”

Mustafayev said “over the past decades, the Republic of Azerbaijan has spared no effort to expand relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran. Moreover, the important changes that we have witnessed during this short period of your presidency promise a bright future in the relations between the two countries and the situation in our region."

The countries discussed regional issues. This comes after the Syrian regime fell on December 8. A new US administration of Donald Trump also is likely casting some light on these meetings because countries want to position themselves well for what is coming from the US. They wonder whether the US will increase its role in the region. Iran is concerned about US sanctions.

"Mustafayev provided Pezeshkian with a detailed report on the latest state of relations between the two countries, especially in the trade and economic sectors, as well as ongoing joint projects in the rail and road transportation and energy exchange sectors," IRNA noted.

“Mustafayev provided Pezeshkian with a detailed report on the latest state of relations between the two countries, especially in the trade and economic sectors, as well as ongoing joint projects in the rail and road transportation and energy exchange sectors,” IRNA noted.

"The high-ranking Azerbaijani economic delegation during its visit to Tehran is seeking to draw a roadmap for further expanding economic and trade relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, and we want to establish strategic cooperation between the two countries," Mustafayev noted.

Baku invited the Iranian president to visit. This would be an important development if it happens.