Middle East officials network at World Economic Forum in Davos

Various countries in the Middle East have sent representatives to the meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The meetings and speeches at Davos are important. Some countries will be messaging about what they hope will happen in the coming year. Some will use the opportunity to conduct key meetings and networking. Others will also be looking to Washington and the new Trump administration.

For instance, the UAE’s Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq Al-Marri spoke about the importance of the Gulf states in strengthening ties with the US and the administration of US President Donald Trump.

“The Emirati minister spoke at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday and said that the UAE was the US’ No. 1 commerce partner within the Gulf Cooperation Council, with a bilateral trade of $40 billion annually,” Arab News reported.

UAE officials took part in a variety of meetings in Davos, including a meeting focusing on eliminating bureaucracy, Al-Ain media in the UAE said.

Iran’s Mohammad Javad Zarif, who now serves as Iran’s vice president for strategic affairs, held talks with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid at Davos.

“During the meeting held on Tuesday, the two sides reviewed ways to promote bilateral ties. Zarif and Rashid also discussed the framework of the Tehran-Baghdad cooperation and underlined the necessity of boosting bilateral relations in various areas of environment, energy, economy and security,” Iranian state media said.

“The Iraqi president stressed the importance of expanding cooperation to strengthen regional relations and create a better future for the nations. He also stressed the need for coordination of views in the international arenas to ensure stability and security.”

Herzog met with Qatari Prime Minister

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog met with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Davos. This was an important and symbolic meeting.

"During their meeting, President Herzog thanked the Qatari Prime Minister for his significant efforts in advancing the ongoing hostage deal," Herzog's office said in a statement.

“The Qatari Prime Minister reaffirmed his commitment to implementing all stages of the agreement. President Herzog shared with him the profound emotions experienced across Israel following the release of three hostages, Romi, Doron, and Emily, earlier this week.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani also met on Tuesday with the Head of the Government of National Unity of the State of Libya Abdul Hamid Mohammed Al Dbeiba of Libya.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah also participated Tuesday in a public session titled ‘Diplomacy amid Disorder’ at the World Economic Forum.

Saudi Arabia’s state media said that “The foreign minister emphasized that the Middle East possesses immense potential to achieve a better future despite the challenges and recent risks it has faced.

He noted that the latest developments in Syria, Lebanon, and the Gaza Strip appear positive and offer grounds for optimism.

Regarding Syria, Prince Faisal bin Farhan highlighted the Syrian people's significant capabilities and abundant resources, presenting a genuine opportunity to steer Syria toward a highly positive path. He stressed the importance of international community participation in fostering such progress and supporting the Syrian people to achieve a better future.” The Saudi envoy said he will visit Lebanon soon.

Syria’s new foreign minister is also at Davos. This is important for Syria and its new government which took power on December 8. Asaad al-Shibani, the new foreign minister, said he was looking forward to the meetings prior to departing for Switzerland. He is speaking on January 22 on stage with Tony Blair at an event at Davos, according to reports.

Spain’s Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares called on Israel to withdraw from Syria and Lebanon in a speech a Davos, according to Israel’s Ynet. Spain recently re-opened its embassy in Syria. Bloomberg reported that Turkey is boycotting Davos over the Gaza war for the second year in a row.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly of Egypt left Cairo International Airport on January 20 for Switzerland.