Lebanese man arrested in Nabatieh on suspicion of spying for Israel

A Lebanese man has been arrested and investigated for carrying out espionage for and corroborating with Israel, Lebanon's Security Directorate announced in a statement on Thursday.

The statement read that after a "precise monitoring and surveillance operation, the Nabatieh Regional Directorate of State Security - Bint Jbeil Office - was able to arrest the defendant while returning from the occupied territories which he had entered secretly."

The man allegedly confessed to being in possession of an advanced device given to him by Israel, which he was using to monitor and photograph important locations in Lebanon.

The device reportedly allowed him to communicate directly with Israel. IDF soldiers operate in southern Lebanon, January 9, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Longtime cooperation

He admitted that the Israelis provided him with a vest that concealed a large sum of money in return for his espionage missions.

The cooperation between Israel and the Lebanese citizen began at the beginning of the Israel-Hamas War, the man confessed.

The statement concluded that he had been handed over to the Lebanese Army's Intelligence Directorate "to expand the investigation and take the necessary legal measures. "

In June 2024, another Lebanese civilian was forced to turn himself into the intelligence services after he filmed an IDF strike in the country at the exact moment if occurred,

This led to speculation that he knew in advance of the planned attack and thus was accused of being a spy for Israel.

In September 2024, Hezbollah arrested a man from the town of Hula in Lebanon on suspicion of espionage for Israel.