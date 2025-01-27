Al Arabiya anchor detained for interviewing IDF Arabic spox after October 7

A Lebanese anchor for the Saudi state-owned Al Arabiya network was detained and questioned by the Lebanese government on Wednesday because she interviewed the IDF spokesman in Arabic, Col. Avichay Adraee over a year ago, according to the news outlet.

Layal Alekhtiar, a Lebanese journalist who lives in Dubai, was detained after she landed in Beirut for reportedly violating the country's law on boycotting Israel. She interviewed Col. Avichay Adaree in October 2023 following Israel's ground invasion into the Gaza Strip.

After the interview aired, a Lebanese military prosecutor issued a warrant for her arrest after a separate group of journalists in the country accused her of “communicating with enemy officials.”

Alekhtiar wrote on X/Twitter that people "affiliated with Hezbollah, under disguised names" had filed a complaint against her after the interview.

"This step is blatant political persecution in the style of judicial repression. It has nothing to do with right, truth, and justice," the journalist wrote.

"Those behind it are inflicting moral, national, and human disgrace on themselves. They are the ones who plundered the state, bankrupted the people, and gave up the nation’s sovereignty and wealth, and here they are covering up their crimes with fabrications to suppress freedoms." HEZBOLLAH MEMBERS hold flags marking Resistance and Liberation Day, in Kfar Kila near the Lebanese border with Israel in May. (credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)

"I am not afraid because I am Lebanese from now until the Day of Resurrection and Arab from now until my last breath. You will not touch my freedom, my dignity, or my convictions, no matter what you do," the journalist added.

“I conducted the interview respectfully, asked all the necessary questions, and I ended the interview,” Alekhtiar told Arab News after the interview. “That’s it, nothing more. I didn’t praise him, but I didn’t insult him either.”

“A respectable journalist will respect their guest, no matter who it may be, even if it’s someone from the opposition,” she added.

Al Arabiya backed Alekhtiar in a November 2023 statement, saying, "What our colleague Layal Alekhtiar is facing today constitutes an attack on journalism and its values, as well as on professional media practices, balanced news coverage, and an attempt to intimidate journalists to prevent them from conducting professional interviews and balanced reporting." Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

According to Lebanese news outlet Nidaa al-Watan, Alekhtiar was asked by Al Arabiya to conduct the interview, and she stressed during her interrogation that she could not refuse the assignment.

Following the interview, the Lebanese Social Democratic Party – or, Kataeb – issued a statement through their media department condemning “Hezbollah’s electronic campaign to undermine the lives of free journalists and Lebanese who refuse to drag their country into war,” as many calls for Alekhtiar's arrest came from Hezbollah and its supporters.

Alekhtiar has been released on bail

According to the AL-Monitor news outlet, Alekhtiar has been released on a bail of 50 million Lebanese pounds (around $558) and remains under investigation.

“Enough with the bullying and assault on people and their dignity,” Alekhtiar wrote on X following her release, “The Israelis are at the border, not in Jumeirah, Daoura, or Dekwaneh.”