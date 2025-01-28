Trump: 'I think the president of Egypt will take in Palestinians from Gaza'

US President Donald Trump suggested that Egypt would accept relocated Palestinians from the Gaza Strip in a conversation with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Monday night.

Relaying the conversation to reporters on Air Force One, Trump said, "I want them to live there without violence. Gaza has been hell for so many years. They can live in much better and more comfortable areas."

Trump referred to Sisi as his friend: "I've helped him a lot, and I hope he'll help us.

"I think he'll take in Palestinians from Gaza, and the King of Jordan will do the same."

Egypt and Jordan made it clear in official statements on Sunday that they oppose initiatives to transfer Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Authority also outright rejected the idea and condemned it. EGYPT’S PRESIDENT Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordan’s King Abdullah at a summit on the Gaza war, last month in Cairo: Given the repercussions for key actors including Egypt and Jordan, the potential of an international peace conference after the war should be explored, the writer maintains. (credit: Egyptian Presidency/Reuters)

Trump was asked by reporters on his presidential plane whether he supported the two-state solution and noted that he would discuss it with Prime Minister Netanyahu when the latter visits the White House.

Rubio meets Jordanian king

Separately, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a call with Jordan's King Abdullah on Monday, according to the State Department.

The two did not discuss Trump's ideas for moving Gazans to Jordan or Egypt.

"The Secretary and King Abdullah discussed the implementation of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, the release of hostages, and creating a pathway for security and stability in the region," the State Department said in a statement. Trump's weekend remarks were not mentioned in the statement.