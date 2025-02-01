US pressured for Keith Siegel’s release, Israeli official denies citizenship factor - report

The United States government exerted behind-the-scenes pressure to secure the early release of Keith Siegel, an American citizen held hostage by Hamas in Gaza, KAN 11 reported Friday evening.

Siegel was released the morning after alongside Ofer Calderon, a French-Israeli citizen. Calderon’s family has met several times with senior officials, including French President Emmanuel Macron.

An Israeli official denied that Siegel’s release was influenced by his US citizenship, telling KAN: “Keith is the oldest after Gadi Moses, so he will be released next. During negotiations, we requested that age and health conditions be considered. This has nothing to do with citizenship.”

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to meet US President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Siegel, 65, from Kibbutz Kfar Aza, was kidnapped alongside his wife, Aviva, from their home’s reinforced safe room during Hamas’s October 7 attack. Aviva was released after 51 days in the first hostage deal, but Keith remained in captivity. Protesters hold pictures of Aviva and Keith Siegel. (credit: Courtesy Tal Wax)

15 Hamas terrorists abducted the couple, forcing them into their family car at gunpoint. As Siegel attempted to protect himself and his wife, he whispered to her, “We have to escape.” Upon hearing this, the terrorists shoved him, causing him to fall and break his ribs. He was later shot in the hand and taken to Gaza, bleeding and wounded.

Siegel's mother passed away in December, and he was unable to say goodbye. Since his abduction, his wife and daughters, Shir and Ilan, have been leading efforts to secure his release. On Saturday, after over a year, they will finally be reunited.

Ofer Calderon's abduction

Ofer Calderon, 54, a father of four, was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz alongside his children, Sahar (16) and Erez (12). The siblings were freed after 52 days as part of the first hostage exchange.

The family attempted to hide in bushes near their home but were discovered. Calderon’s mother-in-law, Carmela Dan, and his niece, Noya Dan, were murdered by Hamas. A widely circulated propaganda video showed young Erez being taken to Gaza by the terrorists.

Before Sahar’s release, Calderon pleaded with her: “Fight for me, I don’t want to die in the tunnels.” In an interview with The New York Times, Sahar described the psychological torment she endured in captivity: “I kept wondering—will I survive? Will I ever see my family again? Will they kill me?”