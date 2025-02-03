Starmer looks to Northern Ireland model for Israel-Palestine peace plan

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is pushing for a long-term solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict based on the program used to bring peace between Britain and Northern Ireland, the Independent reported on Saturday.

According to the Independent, representatives at Downing Street and the Foreign Office met last week with the Alliance for Middle East Peace (ALLMEP) – which represents a network of over 160 organizations engaged in civil society peacebuilding between Israelis and Palestinians – to discuss the conflict.

Starmer has reportedly been pushing to implement a plan nearly identical to the Northern Ireland peace treaty, with supporters saying the plan could “give [Starmer] an important legacy as an international peace-builder as well as help deal with divisions over the issue domestically in the UK and the Labour Party itself.”

Starmer served as human rights adviser to the Northern Ireland Policing Board, which supervises the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), from 2003 to 2007.

As part of his role, he ensured the PSNI remained compliant with its obligations under the 1998 Human Rights Act in the wake of the Good Friday Agreement. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivers a speech, following his first cabinet meeting as Prime Minister, in London, Britain, July 6, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/CLAUDIA GRECO)

The planning is 'encouraging'

“It’s encouraging to see the government begin to think through how the prime minister's endorsement of an international fund for Israeli-Palestinian peace – and the pledge that the foreign secretary would hold an inaugural meeting in London – can relate to the rapidly changing environment,” John Lyndon, ALLMEP’s executive director, told The Independent.

“With a fragile ceasefire and hostage deal in place, we need to see initiatives like this predicated on conflict resolution, non-violence and diplomacy gather momentum. We are delighted to see the UK step forward to lead and shape that urgent priority. Which can address the deep societal trauma in both Palestinian and Israeli society – but also support and strengthen any diplomatic strategy to resuscitate the two-state solution."