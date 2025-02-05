Trump: Saudi Arabia is not demanding a Palestinian state

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said that Saudi Arabia has not made demands for a Palestinian state during his Oval Office meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday.

Previously, Israeli officials told The Jerusalem Post they feared Netanyahu would be willing to end the war in Gaza and delay annexation of the West Bank in favor of advancing a normalization deal with Saudi Arabia.

The officials, who spoke to the Post on the condition of anonymity, feared that Netanyahu will use a delay in annexation as a compromise in attempts to sway Riyadh away from demanding a pathway to a Palestinian state.

However, Trump told reporters that no such demands have been made.

In their meeting, Trump pushed to relocate Gazans, telling the Post that Jordan and Egypt wouldn't tell him no. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's meeting with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office in the White House. (credit: Avi Ohayon (GPO))

'It will happen'

"They won’t tell me no. I want to remove all the residents of Gaza," he responded, "It will happen."

Trump stated additional countries could also take in Gazan refugees, telling the Post that Muslim countries "won't refuse me." He added that there are "approximately 1.8 million people [in Gaza], and they can all live somewhere where they will have great lives without fearing for their lives every day."