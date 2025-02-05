PA officials considering resettling Gazans in West Bank - report

Senior Palestinian Authority (PA) officials are considering a response to the US president’s reported plan to deport Palestinians from the Gaza Strip: Proposing to PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas that residents of Gaza be resettled in the West Bank, Kan 11 reported on Wednesday evening.

According to the emerging proposal, the PA would request the relocation of Gazans to the West Bank, conditional upon the construction of a new Palestinian city to accommodate them. The area west of Jericho has been identified as a potential location for this development.

Notably, the initiative predates the US president’s recent announcement and has yet to be formally presented to Abbas. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump convened for over an hour at the White House before holding a joint press conference.

During the briefing, Trump stated, “The United States will take control of what happens in the Gaza Strip and will be responsible for reconstruction and evacuation efforts.”

The president reiterated his position that Gaza is a “demolition site” and reaffirmed his support for the relocation of Palestinians to neighboring countries such as Jordan and Egypt. “I have spoken with other leaders in the Middle East, and they love the idea of resettling Palestinians from Gaza,” Trump said.

US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff later confirmed that “Gaza will likely be uninhabitable for the next 10 to 15 years.” Secretary of State Marco Rubio echoed this sentiment, stating, “The US is ready to lead and restore Gaza to its former beauty.” Netanyahu also endorsed the proposal, remarking, “President Trump envisions a different future for Gaza. He has another idea, and it is worth paying attention to. This could change the course of history.” Displaced Palestinians return to their homes in the northern Gaza Strip via the Rashid Street on the sea in the western Gaza Strip, on February 5, 2025. (credit: Ali Hassan/Flash90)

Arab leaders reject plan as destabilizing

Saudi Arabia rejected any effort to displace Palestinians, stating that it “rejects attempts to uproot Palestinians from their land” and reaffirming that it will not normalize relations with Israel in the absence of a Palestinian state. Hamas condemned the plan as “ridiculous and absurd,” warning that it could “ignite the region.”

An Iranian government spokesperson, responding to Trump’s remarks, reiterated Tehran’s foreign policy principles as being guided by “dignity, wisdom, and interest.”

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Atty emphasized that reconstruction efforts in Gaza must continue without the forced removal of its residents. He also reaffirmed Egypt’s commitment to Palestinian rights, the PA’s governance over Gaza, and the pursuit of a two-state solution.

Meanwhile, Jordan’s royal court called for an end to “settlement measures” and rejected any attempts at “the expulsion of Palestinians and land annexation.” King Abdullah II met with Abbas and reiterated Jordan’s full support for the Palestinian people in achieving their legitimate rights.