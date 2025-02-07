US seeking phased exit of terrorists from Gaza until reconstruction begins - report

Senior US officials have requested the phased exit of terrorists from the Gaza Strip in talks with Egypt, the Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar claimed on Friday, citing sources familiar with the talks.

The terrorists would be able to return to Gaza only upon the beginning of reconstruction in Gaza.

According to the report, the plans regarding the Gaza Strip's reconstruction proposed by US President Donald Trump, which are currently being discussed, disallow the existence of tunnels or other military facilities.

The Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese newspaper cited an Egyptian official as saying that the plans are based on "what is called peaceful coexistence between Israelis and Palestinians.” U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the annual National Prayer Breakfast at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., February 6, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

Trump's plan

On Tuesday, Trump announced during a joint press conference with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the US would take over Gaza and develop it while its residents should relocate elsewhere.

Trump told The Jerusalem Post earlier this week that according to his plan, "one or several [relocation] sites will be built" in countries such as Egypt, Jordan, and other countries in the region.

Amichai Stein contributed to this report.