Foreign barbarians and assimilation: Hamas deeply concerned about Gazans emigrating, doc. reveals

Hamas sees the emigration of young Gazans from the Gaza Strip as a great concern since this population forms the nucleus of the terror group's strength, according to a document seized by the IDF and exposed by the Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center (MAITIC) on Thursday.

This comes following US President Donald Trump’s announcement of his plan to relocate residents of the Gaza Strip to neighboring countries earlier this week.

According to unofficial data, approximately 250,000 young people have left Gaza since 2007, primarily due to economic conditions.

A survey revealed that 44% of young people in Gaza have considered emigrating, mainly for economic reasons.

The document published by the MAITIC, titled "Young People Chasing an Illusion," and written by Hamas's Khan Yunis Brigade, a brigade within the terror group's military wing, describes emigration as a serious threat to Hamas’s power. Hamas terrorists seen before a hostage release in Gaza City, February 1, 2025 (credit: Ali Hassan/Flash90)

"Even if Trump’s plan does not materialize, the opening of the Rafah Crossing and additional border crossings could trigger a significant wave of emigration from the Gaza Strip, given the extensive destruction and uncertainty about the future," experts from the center assessed.

Such a scenario, they argue, would pose a major challenge for Hamas, which would struggle to prevent young people from emigrating.

This phenomenon could weaken the terror group's political and military grip on the public in Gaza.

The document reveals how the terror group attempted to combat this trend through religious and nationalist rhetoric, portraying emigration as a betrayal of Islamic values and the Palestinian struggle.

It defines emigration as a severe threat on three levels: religious, moral, and social.

Hamas warns young people against the "illusion of an easy life" in foreign countries, placing particular emphasis on the dangers of emigration for those involved in jihadist activities, describing them as a "precious treasure" that could fall into the hands of foreign intelligence agencies.

The central message is that emigration, even if it brings economic prosperity, constitutes a betrayal of the national struggle and a grave religious sin, with consequences that will be felt "in this world and the next."

The document also expresses deep concern about the "assimilation" of emigrants and their families.

The author of the document specifically warns against marriages with foreign women (referred to as "barbarians" in the text), which could lead to the rise of a generation of children disconnected from their cultural and national roots.

The document concludes with a call against emigration from Gaza, employing a combination of religious and nationalist rhetoric.

The author presents a stark dichotomy between resistance and surrender, harshly criticizing those who choose to leave while others remain to fight.

The author reinforces his arguments by referencing a Saudi-authored booklet that warns against emigration, which was also seized by the IDF.

The booklet, based on Islamic sources, presents emigration as a spiritual and cultural threat, placing the emigrant in a constant state of alienation—torn between the desire for a comfortable life and the duty to preserve religious and cultural identity.

The booklet outlines various dangers faced by Muslim emigrants in foreign countries, including exposure to "tempting" Western culture, the health hazards in the consumption of non-halal food, exposure to diseases, pandemics, and sexually transmitted infections, alongside ongoing psychological stress and uncertainty.

Criticism of Trump's plan

Arab states have criticized Trump's relocation plan, reaffirming the right of Gaza’s residents to remain in Gaza and their commitment to a two-state solution.

Egypt is also leading a diplomatic effort to form a united Arab front against the proposal, seeking to rally European support as well.

Jordan’s king warned that it would undermine regional security, while Egypt emphasized that it would not allow the permanent resettlement of Palestinians on its territory.

The foreign ministers of five Arab countries also sent a joint letter to the US Secretary of State, voicing their opposition.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, issued a rare statement in Hebrew, emphasizing the "Palestinians' right to all of Palestine, from the river to the sea."

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Minister mocked the plan and sarcastically suggested that instead of relocating Palestinians, "Israelis should be sent to Greenland."

Hezbollah and the Houthis have joined the chorus of opposition, accusing the US and Israel of attempting the "complete annihilation and expulsion" of the Palestinians.

The Houthis have pledged "unrestricted support" for Egypt and Jordan should they confront Washington over the issue.

The Iranian Axis has labeled the plan a grave violation of international law, criticizing the "silence of the free world" and the "cowardice" of Arab states in the face of the American initiative.