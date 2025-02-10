Israel has 'broken' and 'smashed' Iran’s axis of terror

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Iran's axis of terror in the Middle East "has been broken...we smashed it a lot" in an interview with Newsmax's Greta Van Susteren on Friday.

"So the Iran axis has been broken. Now we have an opportunity to prevent them from getting to nuclear weapons by completing the dismantling of the Hamas axis to bring a different Middle East," Netanyahu said.

"That opens up the possibility of peace...But to do that, to win the peace, you first have to win the war," he added.

Netanyahu also discussed US President Donald Trump's vision for the Gaza Strip, stating that it's the kind of "fresh thinking" that led to the Abraham Accords during Trump's first Presidential term.

"As long as Hamas is there, Gaza will revert to the same thing again. Terrorism on their part; we respond. It goes back and forth, back and forth. And, you know, what do you have? Nothing. So we first have to knock out Hamas." Netanyahu stated. A Hamas banner is seen mocking Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's 'total victory' catchphrase, in Gaza, February 8, 2025 (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)

"The second thing is, you know, give the people a possibility of leaving. Now, remember, Gaza was closed, not by Israel; it was closed by Egypt. You couldn't leave for years before the war, during the war. It's the only battle zone in the world that is locked," Netanyahu said. "And now the question is, why not let them have a choice? Not forcibly evict them."

Two misconceptions brushed aside

"[A] misconception that has been foisted on Trump's vision is that America has to put troops [in Gaza] to defeat Hamas. Give me a break. I mean, we're doing the job. We're doing the heavy lifting. We don't need any American troops. Nor did President Trump suggest that they do that." Netanyahu stated.

He added that "they said, you're going to use our tax money, US tax money to develop Gaza. He didn't say that either. He thinks there'll be Arab countries who could do it, probably private contractors who could do it. So I think it's worth looking at this."