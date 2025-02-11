Iran reaches out to Oman, Russia as it seeks future success - analysis

Iran is doing outreach in the region and also globally, seeking more peaceful relations, its president indicated this week.

Iran is also commemorating the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian spoke at a rally to declare the country’s “victory” and show national solidarity, Iranian state media IRNA said. In addition, Andrei Fursenko, an aide to the President of Russia, praised “Iran’s achievements, saying that Iran can be a role model for many countries and the whole world,” an IRNA report said.

In a separate statement, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the Iranian nation has proved itself by standing with the ideals of the Islamic Revolution. In an interview with IRNA on the sidelines of the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution of Iran in Moscow, Fursenko said, “It is clearly seen that Iran has maintained its independence, self-sufficiency, and development process in different conditions.”

He also discussed the recent signing of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between the two countries. “There is huge potential to expand ties between the two countries,” Fursenko added.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Bagheri, held talks with Admiral Abdullah Khamis Al Raisi from Oman. Raisi is Bagheri’s Omani counterpart. Oman and Iran have often enjoyed close ties. The 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran, Iran. February 10, 2025. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

The two men met to “enhance defense and military relations between the two neighbors,” Iranian state media said. Bagheri welcomed Admiral Al Raisi on Tuesday. ‘Al Raisi, who arrived in Tehran on Monday evening at the invitation of General Bagheri, is scheduled to pay a visit to the exhibition of the capabilities and specialized achievements of the Islamic Republic of Iran's army that was kicked off Saturday,” the report said. “The top Omani general will also later meet with the commanders of the Iranian armed forces.” The countries have sought to have more joint training in recent years. Iran also backs the Houthis in Yemen.

President Pezeshkian “has underscored the necessity of fostering tourism and strengthening ties with friendly and neighboring countries, saying that global unity and peace can be realized through mutual visits and friendly interactions,” a separate statement from Iran noted. “Only in peace and harmony can we truly host and welcome each other,” he said. “Anyone visiting Iran is our esteemed guest. By the grace of God, we have close and deep relations with all our neighbors, and we will continue this closeness,” he said.

Iran’s president said the country is not seeking war. “Those who engage in bullying, massacres, and provision of weapons of mass destruction to those who kill innocent people are the ones initiating war and bloodshed,” he said.

Pushback in Iran

There has been pushback in Iran against the Iranian president and his foreign minister and advisors in recent weeks. In addition, he faces tough discussions about what to do about the US and the Trump administration.

“Those who kill tens and hundreds of innocent people and then claim to advocate human rights, those who massacre the elderly, children, and women in Gaza and then speak of fighting terrorism … claim to bring security to the region, yet if they cease their massacres, security will naturally prevail,” the Iranian president said. “We can present Iran as it truly is and provide a more accurate perception of our country…We strive to restore Iran to its rightful position. Travel and exchanges lead to growth, experience, unity, and human cohesion,” he added.