Strained relations: Egypt's Sisi cancels trip to US after Trump aid threats - report

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's visit to Washington has been postponed indefinitely, according to Al Arabiya on Tuesday.

Sisi was originally meant to visit Washington on February 18 but has been delayed due to Cairo's opposition to US President Donald Trump's plans to relocate Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to Egypt and Jordan, Al Arabiya reported.

Senior Egyptian officials who spoke to Al Arabiya described relations with Washington as the "most strained in three decades," and Sisi on January 29 stated that Egypt "cannot participate in the injustice of displacing the Palestinian people," according to local news site Ahram Online.

Another alleged slight felt by Egyptian authorities is Trump's referring to Sisi as "the general," which has been viewed as dismissive, the officials added.

A summit involving Trump, Sisi, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), and Jordanian King Abdullah II is also likely to be postponed as a consequence. US President Donald Trump (R) and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi take part in a bilateral meeting at a hotel in Riyadh on May 21, 2017. (credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via GETTY IMAGES)

Sisi also urged for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip without displacing Palestinians, according to a report by Agence France-Presse (AFP).

An essential Palestinian state

Establishing a Palestinian state is the "only guarantee for achieving lasting peace," Sisi added, according to AFP.

FM Badr Abdelatty met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio today in Washington D.C. They discussed strengthening Egypt-US strategic partnership, advancing regional stability & addressed key regional challenges. A continued commitment to advance mutual cooperation. @SecRubio pic.twitter.com/X4jS5KHRIt — Egypt MFA Spokesperson (@MfaEgypt) February 10, 2025

Meanwhile, the Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty is in Washington meeting with senior US officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday and Senator Lindsey Graham on Tuesday.