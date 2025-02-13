Israel's military presence in Lebanon dependent on Beirut's actions, official tells 'Post'

Israeli military presence in five points across southern Lebanon is directly dependant on the actions of the Lebanese government, an official in the Trump administration told The Jerusalem Post on Thursday.

"Israeli presence in the five points directly bears on whether the government of Lebanon ultimately does what it has promised to do, and unlike the Biden administration, we will not be grading on a curve."

The official further said that the US thinks Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has a "once-in-a-generation" opportunity to lead Lebanon away from Hezbollah and Iran's stranglehold.

"We believe that President Aoun has the mandate to do that."

The first test of that is Lebanon is whether the Lebanese Armed Forces actually implement the letter of the ceasefire agreement that Lebanon signed in November 2024, and counter Hezbollah’s efforts to reassert itself." Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Lebanon's army chief Joseph Aoun stand after Aoun is elected as the country's President at the parliament building in Beirut, Lebanon, January 9, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)

France proposal

Earlier on Thusrday, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said France has put together a proposal for United Nations peacekeepers, including French troops, to replace Israeli forces at key points to ensure those forces leave Lebanon by a February 18 deadline.

On Wednesday, a Lebanese official told Reuters that Israel requested to keep its troops in five posts in southern Lebanon until February 28.