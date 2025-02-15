Lebanon under fire: Hezbollah tests new government with riots, UNIFIL attack – analysis

Hezbollah is putting the new government in Beirut to test.

The terror group is using riots that target UN vehicles and blocking a road to the Beirut airport to give the new government a trial by fire. Hezbollah is also sending its people into the streets in part to protest a decision that is preventing an Iranian airline from smuggling items to the terrorist group.

“Hezbollah supporters have been blocking the road to the country's only airport for two consecutive nights over a decision barring two Iranian planes from landing in Beirut,” France24 reported. A UN vehicle was burned in the attack on Friday. A senior member of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), Nepalese outgoing deputy force commander Chok Bahadur Dhakal, was injured in the attack on the UN vehicle convoy.

"Attacks on peacekeepers are flagrant violations of international law and may amount to war crimes," UNIFIL said in a statement. However, the UN refused to actually identify the perpetrators or condemn Hezbollah. "We demand a full and immediate investigation by Lebanese authorities and for all perpetrators to be brought to justice," the UN noted.

This illustrates how Hezbollah has now escalated its attacks into key areas of Beirut in a show of force. It wants to show it can attack the UN and blockade the airport. The message is that Hezbollah is still in charge. Supporters of Hezbollah attend a protest organized by them against what they said was violation of national sovereignty, near Beirut international airport, Lebanon, February 15, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/EMILIE MADI)

Hezbollah ceasefire

There is a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon that is supposed to mean the Lebanese army will deploy to southern Lebanon after more than a year of Israel fighting Hezbollah. The ceasefire began at the end of November.

However, the attack on the UN shows that while Hezbollah now may not want to pick a fight with Israel, it is still showing it is in charge in Lebanon.

This is the largest challenge to the new government of President Joseph Aoun. According to reports, Aoun has vowed to punish the perpetrators. Aoun "emphasized that the attackers will receive their punishment" and said, "Security forces will not be lenient with any party that tries to upset the stability and civil peace," according to a post on social media. Prime Minister Nawaf Salam also condemned the "criminal attack.”

While Lebanon’s officials claim they oppose the attack, they have not been able to provide security in the country. The fact that the UN can be attacked in the capital close to the airport is an example of how the country is out of control. Hezbollah has done this many times before. When Israel withdrew from southern Lebanon in 2000, Hezbollah increased its role.

Hezbollah murdered former Prime Minister Rafic Hariri in 2005. In 2008, the terrorist group engaged in clashes in the capital. Over the last decade, Hezbollah has several times prevented the country from electing a president. In 2002, the group murdered Irish peacekeeper Private Sean Rooney. The trial of the perpetrators of that attack has just been postponed.

Hezbollah may have suffered setbacks in fighting with Israel, including the loss of its leader, Hassan Nasrallah, and key commanders. However, the group is still up to its old games. It is showing that it refuses to give up in Lebanon and any attempt to prevent it from re-supplying itself or prevent it from having an independent role at the airport will result in violence.