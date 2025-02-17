Indian Ocean Conference highlights growing Iran engagement as Israel remains isolated - analysis

The 8th Indian Ocean Conference began this week and brought together key countries that border the Indian Ocean as well as other countries that have an interest in the region. The event took place in Oman.

The conference was launched in 2016 by the India Foundation in Singapore, and more than two dozen countries participated. These types of events are important for bringing together key countries to discuss the region and global politics in an era of shifting powers in the world order.

According to the foreign ministry in Oman, the conference was aimed at discussing trade, security, renewable energy, and technological innovation.

It took place under the banner of "Voyage to New Horizons of Maritime Partnership.” Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Al Busaidi said, “The Indian Ocean is not merely a body of water but a major economic artery, a platform for trade exchange, and a bridge connecting nations.”

Oman is one of the states in the region that has often sought to be neutral in regional rivalries. As such, it is able to have amicable ties with Iran and many other states. It is also situated historically on a trade route that links it to India and Africa. Therefore, it is a natural choice for an event like this. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi attends a news conference in Baghdad, Iraq December 6, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Mustafa Khasaf)

Iran’s state media IRNA noted that “Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, have met to discuss bilateral cooperation and recent regional developments.” The Iranian diplomat said “we enjoy strong relations with regional countries and seek to deepen these relations.”

According to the report, “the two ministers explored various areas for cooperation, including culture, economics, and trade.” They also discussed Afghanistan. India has strategic ties with Israel and it has also had historically good ties with Iran. India’s leader Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently met US President Donald Trump.

Jaishankar held other important meetings at the event. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs noted that “on the sidelines of the conference, EAM held bilateral meetings with Foreign Ministers of Brunei, Bangladesh, Iran, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Mauritius and Nepal, discussing key regional and global issues of mutual concern and reinforcing India’s commitment to deeper engagement with the Indian Ocean region.”

Others were also in attendance

Japan’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Miyaji Takuma also attended the event. A statement from the Japanese ministry noted that he gave a talk “noting that Japan has achieved its economic development by benefiting from free trade, State Minister Miyaji stated the goal Japan has consistently pursued- a free and fair order that overcomes divisions - is an essential precondition for bringing quality growth and prosperity to the Indo-Pacific region.

State Minister Miyaji also stated that all countries around the Indo-Pacific must be able to share equally in the fruits of growth across this vast economic zone, or else the region risks becoming even more divided.” Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

These kinds of regional events often do not include Israeli participation. This illustrates that while Israel has sought out ties such as the I2U2 group, which includes Israel, India, the US and UAE, it often faces an uphill struggle participating in important gatherings.

Since the Gaza war began Israeli regional meetings, such as the Negev Forum have stopped. Meanwhile other regional countries participate in BRICS, the SCO and other gatherings.