Egypt’s calculated pushback: How Cairo is shaping the Gaza displacement debate

Egyptian demonstrations have rejected any attempt to “displace” Gazans. This is in reaction to the reports of US President Donald Trump’s plan to re-settle Gazans due to the destruction of the war. Egypt has rejected this approach, as have many Arab states. However, Egypt is in a precarious position because the leadership doesn’t know how best to channel this discussion.

It appears Cairo is encouraging public anger about this as a way to let off steam. This is how Egypt has played both sides since the October 7 war began. Egypt did not condemn the Hamas attack and has not been forthcoming on how Hamas planned this. Egypt never learned of the plans or, if it did, did not share all it knew.

Al-Ain media in the UAE is highlighting the Egyptian street’s reaction, a reaction Cairo has choreographed. “In light of US President Donald Trump’s insistence on displacing the residents of Gaza and transferring a number of them to Egyptian territory, the margins of disagreements in Cairo have disappeared," in order to formulate a coherent text entitled ‘Supporting the Strip,’ the report at Al-Ain says.

“The Gaza issue has surfaced in the public sphere in Egypt, amid praise from civil society and major professional unions for the political performance of the Egyptian authorities towards the American proposal.”

Egypt now “warns against endangering peace, prepares to present Gaza reconstruction plan. Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi meets with Jordan's King Abdullah during a summit on the conflict between Israel and Palestinians in Gaza, in Cairo, Egypt, December 27, 2023. (credit: THE EGYPTIAN PRESIDENCY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Egypt and Jordan react

The American proposal was met with a decisive Egyptian and Jordanian rejection. Cairo pledged to announce an Arab plan for reconstruction in Gaza without displacing the Palestinians.” It’s worth noting that the media reports also mislead about what happened. The report says, “the war that Israel launched on Hamas in October 2023 led to unprecedented destruction in the Strip.” The fact is Hamas started the war. “In Cairo, the Journalists Syndicate took practical steps, including visiting the US Embassy, organizing support convoys to Gaza, and strengthening cooperation with the International Federation of Journalists,” al-Ain noted.

In addition, the Egyptian Engineers Syndicate also launched a strategic plan for the reconstruction of Gaza, which ensures that Palestinians are not displaced, the report added. Civil society groups signed a document called the “Cairo Document to Reject Displacement.” This clearly comes from the top of Cairo. Egypt is also facilitating the movement of heavy machinery to Gaza to clear rubble.

The head of the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate, Khaled Al-Balshy, explained, in an interview with Al-Ain Al-Akhbariya, “that the union had taken practical steps, including heading to the US embassy to express its clear rejection of the positions related to the Palestinian issue, in addition to launching a set of measures that resulted in partial responses related to steps supporting journalistic work.” Egypt does not have a free media so this represents the government’s approach.

"Each union was also given the opportunity to coordinate to implement its role according to its various specializations, whether in the medical fields through the Doctors' Syndicate or the engineering fields through the Engineers' Syndicate," stressing that this union movement will continue and that joint coordination between professional syndicates will remain ongoing to ensure unity of position and effective collective action in supporting the Palestinian cause,” the report noted.

The head of the Engineers Syndicate, Tarek El-Nabrawy, said that the syndicate quickly began supporting Egyptian efforts to reject the displacement of Palestinians. “He added that the next session, within the next few days, will include plans for the city's buildings, constructions, and infrastructure, noting that once the necessary funding is secured, the city's reconstruction period, using the latest construction methods, will not exceed 3 to 5 years without displacing citizens,” al-Ain noted. In essence this is also a response to the Trump plan, meaning Trump has succeeded in beating the grass and stirring this up.